Avoid spraying perfume on these 5 parts of your body

However, as magical as fragrances can be, it's important to use them correctly to avoid discomfort and irritation. Applying perfume isn't just about where you should spray it, but also where you shouldn't.

Here are five parts of your body where perfume should not be applied and why.

1. Eyes

It might seem obvious, but accidents happen, especially if you're in a hurry. Spraying perfume near your eyes can cause severe irritation, redness, and even temporary vision problems due to the alcohol and chemicals in the fragrance. Always ensure to spray perfume away from your face to avoid any chance of it getting into your eyes.

2. Hair

While many love the idea of their hair wafting fragrance with every flip, spraying perfume directly onto your hair can be damaging. The alcohol in perfumes can dry out your hair, making it brittle and causing split ends. If you want your hair to smell nice, opt for hair mists or products specifically designed for hair that contain less alcohol and are more hydrating.

3. Hands

You might not think twice about spraying perfume on your hands, but it's best avoided. The skin on your hands can get irritated, and because we frequently touch our faces and eyes, there's a high risk of transferring the perfume to these sensitive areas, potentially causing irritation. Also, hand washing throughout the day can quickly remove the fragrance, rendering the application pointless.

4. Armpits

Applying perfume to your armpits might seem like a good idea to combat body odour, but it's not recommended. The skin in your armpits is particularly sensitive, and spraying perfume there can lead to irritation, especially right after shaving. Instead, stick to deodorants and antiperspirants designed for underarm use, as these products are formulated to reduce odour without causing irritation.

5. Genitals

The genital area is another zone where perfume should never be applied. The skin is extremely sensitive, and fragrances can cause irritation, allergic reactions, and discomfort. It's important to maintain the natural balance of the skin in this area without introducing harsh chemicals found in perfumes.

Where to apply perfume instead

Now that we know where not to spray perfume, let's focus on the best spots for application. Pulse points are ideal because they're where the body is warmer, helping to diffuse the fragrance throughout the day. These include the wrists, behind the ears, the base of the throat, and the inner elbows. When applying to the wrists, don't rub them together, as this can break down the molecules of the fragrance and alter its scent.

By avoiding the five areas mentioned above, you can enjoy your fragrance without risking irritation or discomfort.