Owo Anietie has given us a new lens to view the world

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian digital and 3D artist, Owo Anietie founded Afrodriods, a 12k PFP project and one of the most important NFT projects in Africa and the world at large. The African heritage is a big part of Owo’s work, which is mostly a fusion of 3D motion design and traditional paintings.

Owo has always been an artist, in 2009, he became a professional artist working as a painter and sculptor earning commissions. In 2012, he evolved into the world of digital art, computer graphics, animations, motion design and now NFTs.

Pulse Nigeria

Artists are inspired by various things and for Owo, his inspiration comes from history, science, his childhood and the world around him. These everyday things, people and cultures are some of the places he finds inspiration for his profound work.

He finds freedom in art, doing what he loves while getting paid for it. He believed that NFTs presented a grand opportunity to watermark his works without having his signature on them. With interest and further research, he built his own art project, Afrodriods.

With AfroDriods, he tells a story of a dystopian future where Africa and its history alongside technology would be mankind’s last hope. This kickstarted Afrofuturism. He produced art every day in 2021 and outdid himself by producing over 13,000 pieces of art. At the end of 2021, 12,000 pieces were sold within an hour of the launch.

Pulse Nigeria

His pieces have been purchased by Pop & R&B artiste Justin Bieber, record producer and entertainment mavin - Don Jazzy to name a few. Yes, his work transcends Nigeria and Africa, he has contributed to The MetaArt Club(TMAC), a Hong-Kong based fine art platform that links digital artists with art collectors. Owo’s work has also been featured in Vogue courtesy of The MetaArt Club.

He co-founded 1CAC production studio with his partner Esther Eze, a place where artists who are unable to promote their art in the crypto world can get help. It serves as a marketplace and support for African art.

His humanitarianism extends to the Dream catcher’s Academy to help build shelter, schools and provide facilities for children with 20% of his proceeds. The Academy also recently commissioned its first free formal and art education school in Lagos, Nigeria.

Owo finds purpose in his art, sharing African stories, their beauty and educating people on topics such as global warming, pollution, social justice and so on. The Afrofuturistic lens Owo Anieitie seeks to view the world creates new narratives with technology. This lens is informed by the reimagining of the significance of Africa’s culture, art and artefacts and speaks of important issues through the eyes of Africans.

With his formal training in advertising, multi-disciplinary art and technology, Owo leads us in this crypto art space to believe we can view life through this lens, a dream of a better life.

---