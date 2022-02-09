RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Orijin Tigernut And Ginger: A Call To A Fresh And Different Drinking Experience For Beer Consumers

Authors:

Pulse Mix

There is a new trend in town. A growing desire to break out of the ordinary led by the fast-selling Orijin Tigernut and Ginger drink.

Orijin Tigernut & Ginger can
Orijin Tigernut & Ginger can

In our constantly evolving beer landscape, Orijin is cutting through the saturated market with a new perspective, crafted with Tigernut and Ginger for a different refreshing drink experience to beer.

Recommended articles

Produced and distributed by Guinness Nigeria Plc, Orijin Tigernut & Ginger is a contemporary Naija drink, born on the streets and rooted in culture. Coming from a lineage of Orijinals, it carries the same trusted heritage of its predecessors; Orijin beer, Orijin bitters, Orijin Zero and Orijin Herbal Gin.

Orijin Tigernut & Ginger
Orijin Tigernut & Ginger Pulse Nigeria

The demand for Orijin Tigernut and Ginger is reinforced by the fact that beer drinkers are considering alternatives to their usual lifestyle choices. Consumers are now seeking light, uncomplicated beers, low in sugar and Orijin is leading the way with this new Tigernut & Ginger variant.

Orijin Tigernut & Ginger
Orijin Tigernut & Ginger Pulse Nigeria

The proudly Nigerian brew is also an answer to a growing desire for a delectable alternative to bland beer-drinking occasions with its call to a new and adventurous palate experience. Orijin Tigernut & Ginger is lightly carbonated and bursting with flavour to reawaken the taste buds of consumers thanks to the refreshing kick of Ginger.

Orijin Tigernut & Ginger
Orijin Tigernut & Ginger Pulse Nigeria
Orijin Tigernut & Ginger can
Orijin Tigernut & Ginger can Pulse Nigeria

The new Orijin Tigernut and Ginger is available in a 600ml glass bottle at ₦260 and a vibrant 330ml can at ₦220 and best enjoyed chilled.

---

#FeatureByOrijin

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Orijin Tigernut And Ginger: A Call To A Fresh And Different Drinking Experience For Beer Consumers

Orijin Tigernut And Ginger: A Call To A Fresh And Different Drinking Experience For Beer Consumers

Get All The Love and Some More with Cold Stone

Get All The Love and Some More with Cold Stone

Should you unfollow or block your ex? 5 Nigerians weigh in

Should you unfollow or block your ex? 5 Nigerians weigh in

5 places to possibly meet the love of your life

5 places to possibly meet the love of your life

Valentine's Day: A single pringle's guide to enjoying the day

Valentine's Day: A single pringle's guide to enjoying the day

Style Inspiration: 5 pictures that show Tiwa Savage's style is sexy and classy

Style Inspiration: 5 pictures that show Tiwa Savage's style is sexy and classy

Can oral pleasure during intercourse cause throat cancer?

Can oral pleasure during intercourse cause throat cancer?

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Here are 5 natural ways to combat er*ctile dysfunction

Here are 5 natural ways to combat er*ctile dysfunction