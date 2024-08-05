ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians who have won gold medals at the Olympics

Temi Iwalaiye

These Nigerians are Olympic gold medalists.

Nigerians who are gold medalist [bbc/powerofafrika]
The Olympics are underway in Paris, and there are many exciting events as countries battle for gold, silver, and bronze.

Nigeria's Olympic performance this year has been a rollercoaster. It has been marked by controversies, such as Favour Ofili's exclusion from her event, but also by highlights like the women's basketball team reaching the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, no Nigerian has claimed gold this year, a stark contrast to the country's previous Olympic successes.

Chioma Ajunwa is the only Nigerian Olympic gold medalist [powerofafrica]
Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, also known as Chioma Ajunwa, is a Nigerian former track and field athlete and football player.

She won Olympic gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics and became the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.

Ajunwa is the only woman to have competed in both the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympics.

Sunday Bada is an Olympic gold medalist [makingofchampions]
This Nigerian sprinter won three World Indoor Championship medals, including an Olympic gold in 1997, and holds the African indoor record with a personal best time of 44.63 seconds. He died in 2011.

Jude Monye, a Nigerian athlete initially won the silver medal in the 4 x 400 meters relay at the 2000 Olympics before it was changed to gold after 12 years.

The American team won the gold medal, with Nigeria finishing second. However, Antonio Pettigrew, who admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, was stripped of his medal. Monye and the Nigerian team did not immediately get the awards.

In 2012, the medals were reallocated after the USA team was stripped of the gold medal, making Monye and other Nigerian runners the gold medallists.

Enefiok Udo-Obong has won both silver and gold. Also in the picture are teammates Jude Monye and Nduka Awazie[BBC]
Enefiok Udo-Obong, also known as Enee, is a Nigerian athlete who won two Olympic medals, a gold and a bronze, at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics in the 4 x 400 men's relay race. Enefiok is now Saudi Arabia Athletics Technical Director.

He was a member of the Nigerian team that won the silver medal in the 4 x 400 meters relay at the 2000 Olympics.

Still, the American team was disqualified, and the medals were reallocated in 2012 after the USA team was stripped of the gold medal, making Awazie a gold medallist.

Super Eagles '96 Team [Vanguard]
The Nigerian football team that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics is often hailed as one of the greatest African football teams of all time.

Key players in this legendary team included:

  • Nwankwo Kanu: Known for his towering skills and composure.
  • Jay-Jay Okocha: Known for his mesmerising dribbling and creativity.
  • Emmanuel Amunike: The hero of the final, scoring the winning goal.
  • Celestine Babayaro: A dynamic left-back providing excellent support.
  • Taribo West: A solid defender, formed a formidable partnership with Uche Okechukwu.
  • Daniel Owefin Amokachi: A legendary footballer known for his skills, was also a part of this team. Everyone else on the team was a gold medal winner.

While Nigeria has no problem qualifying for the Olympics, which in itself is impressive, a lot has to be done in terms of training and government support to make them get the gold.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

