Nigerian art student paints his way to record-breaking 100-hour marathon

Anna Ajayi

Another Nigerian has conquered the canvas and the clock, setting a new Guinness World Record.

Chancellor Ahaghotu broke and set a new record [GWR]
Ahaghotu's brush danced tirelessly for 100 consecutive hours, surpassing the previous record of 60 hours set in 2013 by Roland Palmaerts. This remarkable feat portrays Ahaghotu's determination to leave his stamp on the record books. “I came to the United States to pursue my dreams and build up my career as a recognised artist. Breaking the record will boost my recognition as an artist both in my school and the world at large,” Ahaghotu said to Guinness World Records before his attempt.

Fueled by a desire to pursue his artistic dreams and gain recognition, Ahaghotu embarked on this challenging journey. Throughout the four-day marathon, he created 106 diverse paintings depicting a variety of subjects, from celebrities and food to plants and animals.

The marathon was monitored by official Guinness World Records adjudicators who ensured strict adherence to the rules, with Ahaghotu taking only minimal breaks for essential needs like bathroom breaks, food, and sleep.

Chancellor Ahaghotu painted tirelessly for 100 hours [GWR]
At the 60-hour mark, Ahaghotu commemorated the occasion with a painting of a broken record player. Each canvas captured a snapshot of his emotions and journey during the marathon. “One thing I love about the paintings I created is that they were representing my different moods and how I was feeling when I created them,” Chancellor expressed.

Despite battling fatigue around the 88-hour mark, he remained committed to reaching his goal of 100 hours. "There was joy and celebration when I completed the 100 hours," Ahaghotu shared, reflecting on the experience. "It was a new experience for me and I'm so glad I completed the 100 hours."

Nigerian art student sets new Guinness World Record [GWR]
This record-breaking accomplishment brings immense personal satisfaction to Ahaghotu, boosting his artistic reputation and serving as a source of pride for his school, and of course, his country. News of Ahaghotu's achievement has been met with jubilation in Nigeria. Social media platforms are abuzz with congratulatory messages, and national news outlets are celebrating his historic feat.

Congratulations to another record-breaking Nigerian!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

