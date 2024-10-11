These days, it’s almost impossible to be without our phones. Whether it’s checking social media, responding to messages, or watching videos, we are constantly glued to our screens.
Never take your phone to the toilet, here’s why
Taking your phone to the toilet is a bad habit that should stop.
Recommended articles
Some of us even take our phones to the toilet, thinking it’s the perfect time to catch up on emails or scroll through social media. This may seem harmless, but taking your phone to the bathroom can be quite risky, and we’ll explain why.
1. Germs everywhere
Bathrooms are full of germs, and taking your phone with you to the toilet increases the chances of spreading those germs. When you use the toilet, flush, or touch bathroom surfaces, your hands come into contact with harmful bacteria.
If you touch your phone during or after using the toilet, those germs can transfer onto your device. Later, when you use your phone again, you’re bringing those bacteria close to your face, hands, and even your mouth. This can lead to infections or illnesses like stomach bugs or the common cold.
2. Phones are hard to clean
Unlike your hands, which you can wash easily, phones are much harder to clean properly. Most people don’t think about cleaning their phones regularly, which means germs can build up over time. Even if you wipe down your phone with a cloth, it might not be enough to remove all the bacteria. This is why it’s important to keep your phone away from the toilet, where germs are more likely to spread.
3. Risk of dropping it
Taking your phone to the toilet comes with the obvious risk of dropping it into the toilet or sink. Water damage can completely ruin your phone, and even if you manage to retrieve it, it’s not a pleasant experience. The cost of replacing or repairing your phone is high, and the frustration of losing your phone to an avoidable accident is even worse. It’s better to leave your phone somewhere safe and dry to avoid this unnecessary risk.
4. Posture problems
Spending too much time on your phone while sitting on the toilet can lead to poor posture.
Sitting for long periods with your head bent forward can strain your neck, shoulders, and back. Over time, this can lead to discomfort or even long-term health issues, like back pain. It’s important to maintain good posture, even in the bathroom, and using your phone while sitting on the toilet doesn’t help with that.
5. Distraction from important tasks
Using your phone in the toilet may distract you from what should be a quick and simple task. Many people find themselves spending more time than necessary in the bathroom because they get lost in whatever they’re doing on their phone. This not only wastes time but can also lead to other health issues, like haemorrhoids, from sitting too long on the toilet. It’s better to get in and out of the bathroom without distractions.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng