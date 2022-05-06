RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

N3.1 million up for grabs this Saturday at the Chupez Talent Hunt (Season 1)

In a bid to support local talents in Nigeria and give them a platform to showcase their talent, CHUPEZ New Dawn, the foremost leading phone accessories brand in Nigeria, is a brand that is keen on providing solutions to the Nigeria Market, Environment and its citizens as well.

N3.1million Up For Grabs This Saturday At The Chupez Talent Hunt (Season 1)
Started a life-changing Initiative called CHUPEZ TALENT HUNT.

15 finalists
The talent Hunt allowed Nigerians from different parts of the country with different talents, ranging from Singing, Dancing, Acting, Arts and creativity etc to show their talent uniquely, the initiative had over 200 Talented Nigerians show their talent by making videos showing their talent with a winning prize of N1,000,000 for the 1st prize, N500,000 2nd prize and N200,000 each for 8 contestants. Entries for video collections started on the 1st of March and ended on the 14th of April 2022 with a weekly Instagram Live session hosted by the delectable Media/Radio Veteran YAW of Wazobia Fm.

Each Live session had over 10 persons winning gifts and Cash prizes with one person winning 50k every Sunday. The live sessions encouraged people to show their talents and participate in the Talent Hunt.

As closure for Video entries allowed entertainment industry experts to vet and cut down over 200 entries to the top 15 best videos that showed their talent and met the required criterias.

To spice up things, The Chupez New Dawn Company decided to have the grandest of Grand Finales, so the season 1 of the Chupez Talent Hunt can end on a good note and plans for the Season 2 will begin as it promises to recognize, uplift and reward talents in Nigeria.

Get ready for the endgame, where talents gather together for a shot at the grand finale!

Come watch the finalists battle it out for the top prize in a display of epic and awesome talents.

Date: 7th of May 2022,

Venue: Terra Kulture Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 6pm

Musical Performance by KCEE

Comedy guaranteed to crack your ribs by Buchi, I go Save, Koloman and Mc Pashun and many more.

To be hosted by Senator and Mimi of My Flatmates

It’s going to be an exhilarating event!

Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjQ1V68iTqE

To attend just register on

www.chupez.com/theeventreg and follow @Chupezng on Instagram

The first season is produced by Yaw9ja Entertainment.

The CHUPEZ TALENT HUNT GRAND FINALE (Season 1) ... come witness the birth of a new star!

---

#FeatureByChupez

