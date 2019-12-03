Miss Nigeria 2019 held on Saturday, November 30 and a new queen has been crowned.

The prestigious Miss Nigeria pageant which took place at the Eko Convention Center was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju. Beauty Tukura, who takes home the ultimate prize, was selected among the 18 finalists at the grand finale.

Rita Dominic, Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and Tara Durotoye were present to judge the pageant. Beauty Tukura, who represented Taraba state was found worthy of the crown. Amongst other prizes, the new Miss Nigeria also took home a new car and a luxury apartment.

A big congratulations to the new Miss Nigeria.