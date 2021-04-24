Mirror or Selfie? Which is the real you?

Which is the most accurate representation of how we look?

You might believe you look like your phone camera pictures, that is not true. Phone cameras have artificial intelligence that might make you appear better than you are. Plus, you have to take a hundred selfies before you find that one perfect picture.

All we have are facsimile portrayals of what we look like and not the real deal. If we had the chance to choose, we would pick the better versions of ourselves.

I say all this because this month Khloe Kardashian was in the news. Every time she posts a picture on Twitter or Instagram, people always murmured about how she looks like she has different faces. They make remarks on her page like; "Which Khloe is this?"

A picture surfaced on the internet allegedly that was her actual face and body in a swimsuit. It looked so different from her Instagram pictures. She started scrambling all over the place. She demanded that the picture be taken off the internet.

Instagram

People said she looked better all-natural but, Khloe didn't agree. She hopped on her Instagram Live to show how her body was nothing like the image of her passing around.

Then she proceeded to write a long epistle where she admitted using photoshop to alter her pictures.

We like to present the best versions of ourselves on the internet. That might mean altering who we are.

I do not know if such alterations are necessarily good or bad. The truth is validation is an exhilarating but short-lived drug for self-esteem. Whatever you choose, you must accept yourself as you are first - whatever that means to you - then work on being your ideal self.