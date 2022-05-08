Meet Timothy Oguntayo: Investment banker and arbitrator

Education:

He had his high school education between 1972 to 1976 before proceeding to obtain a Diploma in Business Studies at the School of Accountancy and Business Studies, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, graduating with a Distinction. After his Diploma program, he did a part-time study to become an Associate and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in March 1992 and August 2013 respectively. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant/Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in September 1999.

In his continuous quest for knowledge, Timothy went on to obtain a BSc, in Business Administration, at Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria and graduated with a First Class (CGPA 4.58) He undertook the Associateship training of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and has been admitted as an Associate member.

Pulse Nigeria

Career:

He got his first employment in January 1977 in one of the top three commercial banks in Nigeria, the United Bank for Africa Plc. After some time off on Academic leave, he returned to the United Bank for Africa Plc in January 1981 and had a 9-year stint with the bank. During his time at UBA, he was exposed to various aspects of commercial and retail banking such as international trade settlement, financial analysis, and relationship management. He served at both junior and supervisory levels.

In 1990, he joined Prudent Merchant Bank Plc, one of the newly licensed wholesale banks at that time. His first assignment was as the Head of, the Foreign Exchange Department. He later became the Head of Credits (Loans & Advances) and subsequently Head, of Corporate Finance (Capital Market & Financial Advisory Services). In 2000, the bank converted from a wholesale/merchant bank to a full-fledged commercial bank. In 2004, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a series of policies aimed at consolidating the Nigerian banking industry and reducing the number of banks (about 86 small banks then) to a few bigger and well-capitalized banks. At the end of the exercise in 2006, the number of banks reduced to 25 bigger banks. In 2006, Prudent Bank Plc merged with four other banks to form Skye Bank Plc. At that time, he was the Assistant General Manager /Head, Corporate & Investment Banking.

Between 2006 and 2014, he enjoyed several promotions to become a General Manager, an Executive Director, and ultimately the Chief Executive Officer in 2014, a post that he held for two years till he resigned in July 2016. In October 2014, he lead the bank to successfully acquire Mainstreet Bank to increase its market coverage and customer base. This gave him a rare opportunity to demonstrate all the corporate finance, mergers, and acquisition concepts that he had learned over time. It also tested his human resource management ability to its limit.

In his almost 35years of banking experience, he developed strong skills in banking and finance; with in-depth knowledge in financial analysis, corporate finance, and customer relationship. As the CEO, he was also exposed to dealing with statutory and regulatory bodies, which required him to have a good knowledge of the laws and regulations.

Post-Service (Retirement):

Since retiring from the bank in July 2016, he has set up a boutique investment banking and arbitration services firm, DLK Advisory Services. With his outlet, he intends to utilize his wealth of experience in finance and banking to help his clients, especially the Small and Medium-sized companies, to review and re-organize their financial and business strategy practices, as well as corporate governance structures with the aim of preparing them for growth and long-run survival in the face of challenging business environment.

Community Development Service:

In appreciation of his humble beginning and in an effort to give back to my community, he has undertaken several development projects in his community such as a 5km access road from the Abeokuta to Ibadan Highway to his community. He built a primary health center for the community and also provided a solar-powered borehole to give clean and potable water to the community. In addition, he regularly provides educational assistance to some of the needy children in the community.

In recognition of his contributions to community development, he has received several awards including the following awards:

Special Award of Excellence for outstanding contribution and dedication to the improvement of healthcare delivery by Odeda Local Government Authority, Ogun State on 18th June 2010 Award of Excellence and Community Ambassador Award by the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives, Ogun State on 15th May 2014

---