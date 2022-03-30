Master's Touch to give out 10,000 blankets to vulnerable children in Lagos and Ogun state

Blankets help ease stress and soothe anxiety, improve sleep quality, and calm the nervous system as well as help children with autism spectrum disorders. They have the same positive effects as being held or hugged, yet many children and new mums in maternity clinics do not have access to this basic but highly essential item.

Master’s Touch, a humanitarian organization that seeks to improve the quality of life for the less privileged, is embarking on an exciting and heartwarming project called GIVE A BLANKET.

The GAB; Give A Blanket Project was conceived by Pastor Abby Daramola; Founder of Master’s Touch in 2019 as a result of her experience during one of her visits to Nigeria where she witnessed firsthand the deplorable sleeping conditions of children who slept on cold floors, in the cold without adequate cover for their bodies. This experience greatly impacted Pastor Abby and she decided to do something about it.

The GAB Project seeks to provide warmth and comfort to vulnerable children and new mums in for of a blanket, starting from Lagos and Ogun State. The distribution process is scheduled for the 8th and 9th of April 2022.

The impact of this project will help shield a lot of children and newborns from the challenges that may arise as a result of being exposed to unfavorable conditions that will affect their health and general well-being.

Master’s Touch seeks the support of the general public in achieving this goal.

You can support the Give A Blanket Project by covering the costs of blankets and/or hospital supplies for a child and a new mum.

If you are in Nigeria, donations can be sent to:

Guaranty Trust Bank;

Master’s Touch Global Empowerment Foundation

Naira Account: 0690676465

Dollar Account: 0691162888

Give A Blanket is supported by Intellectual Concepts, Restoration Center Greenbelt, Robert Taylor Media, CrimsonBow SCI, Glory Terbanacle, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Olorisupergal, Bella Naija, Sara O Decor, Trinity House, Best 4 Shipping, and Lagos Today.

Visit www.themasterstouch.org for more information.

For media-related inquiries, please contact

Funmbipopoola@roberttaylormedia.com

About Master’s Touch

Master’s Touch (MsT) is a humanitarian organization with a 501c3 status that focuses on improving the quality of life of the less privileged and vulnerable individuals, families, and communities. The mission of MsT is to restore and provide transformative opportunities that will improve the standard of living of those in dire need. We accomplish this by providing resources and services which bring immediate relief and support and also develop sustainable holistic programs and services that improve the quality of life of the people we serve.

---