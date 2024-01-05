Let's address bad eating habits keeping you from your desired body

Most times, the problem is inconspicuous eating habits. Let's focus some more on those eating habits that might be holding us back from feeling our best and achieving that healthier body we dream of.

Skipping meals

Skipping meals, especially breakfast is a bad eating habit that can lead to overeating later in the day. Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to weight loss, but it often backfires. When we skip meals, our bodies go into survival mode, and we end up overeating later. Let's break this cycle by making time for regular, balanced meals.

Mindless eating

Ever found yourself munching on snacks mindlessly while scrolling through your phone or working? It's a common habit, but it might be the reason behind those unwanted extra pounds. When we eat without paying attention, it's easy to consume more than our bodies actually need. Try to be present during meals, turn off the distractions, and notice when you're full.

Consuming too much junk food

Junk food is high in calories, unhealthy fats, and sugar, and it can be addictive.

They are loaded with additives that can contribute to weight gain and mess with our energy levels. Instead, let's focus on incorporating real, whole foods into our diets like fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains. They're way better for our bodies.

Emotional eating

We all turn to food for comfort sometimes, but emotional eating can become a frequent habit, which can lead to overeating, affecting the body. When you're feeling stressed, sad, or angry, try to find other coping mechanisms, like exercise, spending time with loved ones, or journaling.

Ignoring portion sizes

Overloading our plates can lead to overeating, even if the food is healthy. To get that desired body shape, you must learn to portion your food, listen to your body and stop eating when you're satisfied.

Late-night snacking

Late-night snacking is a habit many of us struggle with. Eating close to bedtime can disrupt our sleep causing weight gain. Instead of reaching for a snack, let's try establishing a cut-off time for eating in the evening. 7 pm preferably.