Lagos Leather Fair returns with a bigger stage at the Big 5

The Fair which will take place on the 11th and the 12th of June at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, is set to change the narrative in the African leather industry by driving economic growth, creating visibility for the stakeholder in the leather industry and providing access to opportunities for MSMEs across Nigeria and the wider continent.

Founder of the Lagos Leather Fair and Creative Director of Femihandbag, Femi Olayebi shared the expectations of LLF@5 to include a series of masterclasses, creative workshops, atelier sessions, brand exhibitions and a fashion runway showcase. Conversations at the masterclass will have speakers like Adeyinka Abimbola, Ehi Binitie, Ache Idachaba-Obaro, Papa Omotayo, Muyiwa Femi Pearse, Adenike Adeyemi amongst others.

To celebrate 5 years since its inception, Lagos Leather Fair, the Game Changer edition will launch new initiatives that will avail young, emerging, experienced leather designers and lifestyle enthusiasts a unique opportunity to enhance the leather community within Nigeria and provide a bigger platform to showcase Nigerian owned and manufactured leather products and services to both local and international clientele.

Without a doubt, the Lagos Leather Fair, LL@5, will offer guests, exhibitors, speakers, sponsors, partners and stakeholders in the leather industry a rare opportunity to network, be inspired, expand business opportunities, unveil popular and emerging leather brands, own new leather products, gain insight on leather products and services and explore a large array of leather accessories.

For more information about the fair, visit https://thelagosleatherfair.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/lagosleatherfair/

