List of postal codes in Kaduna State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Kaduna state
Kaduna State, located in the North West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own set of postal codes.

Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for each LGA in Kaduna State, providing comprehensive information that will be useful for postal services, logistics, and administrative purposes.

Postal codes: 800108 - 800119

Postal codes: 800104 - 800107

  • Bagado: 800104
  • Gwagwada: 800107
  • Kufana: 800106
  • Postal codes: 810104 - 810105
  • Postal codes: 800101 - 800103
  • Postal codes: 812101 - 812102
  • Postal codes: 801109 - 801111
  • Postal codes: 801102 - 801150
  • Postal codes: 802101 - 802157
  • Postal codes: 800211 - 800283
Postal codes: 802103 - 802116

  • Kagarko: 802104
  • Kaguni: 802116
  • Katuga: 802103
  • Kenyi: 802106
  • Postal codes: 800105

Postal codes: 801117 - 801157

  • Fada Ciki Gari: 801117
  • Fadan Attakar: 801156
  • Fadan Takad: 801157
  • Postal codes: 811101 - 811103
  • Postal codes: 811107 - 811108
  • Postal codes: 802104 - 802108
  • Postal codes: 811104 - 811106
  • Postal codes: 812103
  • Postal codes: 810103 - 810107
  • Postal codes: 801105 - 801131
  • Postal codes: 810101 - 810102

Postal codes: 802106 - 802153

  • Sagwaza: 802139
  • Jankasa: 802141
  • Kabam: 802152
  • Kamuru: 802123
  • Kangun: 802153

Postal codes: 810211 - 810282

  • Chikali: 810212
  • Gaskiya Corporation: 810251
  • Gyallesu: 810231
  • Hanwa: 810211
  • Kwangila: 810281

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

  1. Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
  2. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
  3. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes to calculate shipping costs and deliver products efficiently.
  4. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Kaduna, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Kaduna State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

