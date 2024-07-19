List of postal codes in Kaduna State

Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for each LGA in Kaduna State, providing comprehensive information that will be useful for postal services, logistics, and administrative purposes.

1. Birnin Gwari LGA

Postal codes: 800108 - 800119

2. Chikun LGA

Postal codes: 800104 - 800107

Bagado: 800104

Gwagwada: 800107

Kufana: 800106

3. Giwa LGA

Postal codes: 810104 - 810105

4. Igabi LGA

Postal codes: 800101 - 800103

5. Ikara LGA

Postal codes: 812101 - 812102

6. Jaba LGA

Postal codes: 801109 - 801111

7. Jema'a LGA

Postal codes: 801102 - 801150

8. Kachia LGA

Postal codes: 802101 - 802157

9. Kaduna North LGA

Postal codes: 800211 - 800283

10. Kaduna South LGA

Postal codes: 800211 - 800283

11. Kagarko LGA

Postal codes: 802103 - 802116

Kagarko: 802104

Kaguni: 802116

Katuga: 802103

Kenyi: 802106

12. Kajuru LGA

Postal codes: 800105

13. Kaura LGA

Postal codes: 801117 - 801157

Fada Ciki Gari: 801117

Fadan Attakar: 801156

Fadan Takad: 801157

14. Kauru LGA

Postal codes: 811101 - 811103

15. Kubau LGA

Postal codes: 811107 - 811108

16. Kudan LGA

Postal codes: 802104 - 802108

17. Lere LGA

Postal codes: 811104 - 811106

18. Makarfi LGA

Postal codes: 812103

19. Sabon Gari LGA

Postal codes: 810103 - 810107

20. Sanga LGA

Postal codes: 801105 - 801131

21. Soba LGA

Postal codes: 810101 - 810102

22. Zangon Kataf LGA

Postal codes: 802106 - 802153

Sagwaza: 802139

Jankasa: 802141

Kabam: 802152

Kamuru: 802123

Kangun: 802153

23. Zaria LGA

Postal codes: 810211 - 810282

Chikali: 810212

Gaskiya Corporation: 810251

Gyallesu: 810231

Hanwa: 810211

Kwangila: 810281

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

Importance of postal codes

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes to calculate shipping costs and deliver products efficiently. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Kaduna, you can refer to this comprehensive list.