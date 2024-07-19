Kaduna State, located in the North West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own set of postal codes.
List of postal codes in Kaduna State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Recommended articles
Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for each LGA in Kaduna State, providing comprehensive information that will be useful for postal services, logistics, and administrative purposes.
1. Birnin Gwari LGA
Postal codes: 800108 - 800119
2. Chikun LGA
Postal codes: 800104 - 800107
- Bagado: 800104
- Gwagwada: 800107
- Kufana: 800106
3. Giwa LGA
- Postal codes: 810104 - 810105
4. Igabi LGA
- Postal codes: 800101 - 800103
5. Ikara LGA
- Postal codes: 812101 - 812102
6. Jaba LGA
- Postal codes: 801109 - 801111
7. Jema'a LGA
- Postal codes: 801102 - 801150
8. Kachia LGA
- Postal codes: 802101 - 802157
9. Kaduna North LGA
- Postal codes: 800211 - 800283
10. Kaduna South LGA
- Postal codes: 800211 - 800283
11. Kagarko LGA
Postal codes: 802103 - 802116
- Kagarko: 802104
- Kaguni: 802116
- Katuga: 802103
- Kenyi: 802106
12. Kajuru LGA
- Postal codes: 800105
13. Kaura LGA
Postal codes: 801117 - 801157
- Fada Ciki Gari: 801117
- Fadan Attakar: 801156
- Fadan Takad: 801157
14. Kauru LGA
- Postal codes: 811101 - 811103
15. Kubau LGA
- Postal codes: 811107 - 811108
16. Kudan LGA
- Postal codes: 802104 - 802108
17. Lere LGA
- Postal codes: 811104 - 811106
18. Makarfi LGA
- Postal codes: 812103
19. Sabon Gari LGA
- Postal codes: 810103 - 810107
20. Sanga LGA
- Postal codes: 801105 - 801131
21. Soba LGA
- Postal codes: 810101 - 810102
22. Zangon Kataf LGA
Postal codes: 802106 - 802153
- Sagwaza: 802139
- Jankasa: 802141
- Kabam: 802152
- Kamuru: 802123
- Kangun: 802153
23. Zaria LGA
Postal codes: 810211 - 810282
- Chikali: 810212
- Gaskiya Corporation: 810251
- Gyallesu: 810231
- Hanwa: 810211
- Kwangila: 810281
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
Importance of postal codes
Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:
- Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
- Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
- E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes to calculate shipping costs and deliver products efficiently.
- Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Kaduna, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Kaduna State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng