List of postal codes in Plateau State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Plateau State [WelcomeAtaGlance]

Plateau State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with unique postal codes assigned to specific districts and towns.

Understanding these codes is essential for accurate and timely delivery of letters, packages, and other postal items.

Nigerian postal codes follow a six-digit format, with each digit holding specific information:

  • First digit: Represents the geo-political zone of the state. Plateau State falls under the North-Central Zone, designated by the number "9." 
  • Second and third digits: Combined with the first digit, these identify the dispatch district for sorting outgoing mail.
  • Last three digits: These represent the specific delivery location, usually a post office or an urban area.

Here's a detailed breakdown of postal codes for all 17 LGAs in Plateau State, along with their sub-areas:

  • Gangare - 931211
  • Housing Estate / Local Government Secretariat - 931241
  • Sabon Layi / Kwashangwa - 931231
  • Unguwar Kwano / Kamfani - 931221
  • Kurra Falls - 931002
  • Gashish - 931102
  • Heipang - 931103
  • Amo - 930117
  • Buhit - 930112
  • Buji - 930118
  • Jere - 930119
  • Kakkek - 930111
  • Kishika - 930114
  • Kwall - 930116
  • Mafara - 930115
  • Miango - 930113
  • Daffo - 932109
  • Manguna - 932114
  • Mangar - 932113
  • Richa - 932114
  • Toff - 932115
  • Sha - 932116​
  • Jos Town - 930002
  • University of Jos - 930003
  • Anglo Jos - 930007
  • Gangare - 930241
  • Farim - 930282
  • Farin Gada - 930212
  • Bukuru - 930008
  • Vom - 930010
  • Federal Secretariat - 930011
  • Du - 930101
  • Gyel - 930102​
  • Dengi - 942101
  • Kantana - 942102
  • Garga - 942103​
  • Kabwir - 933111
  • Amper - 933110
  • Dengi - 933107​
  • Langtang - 941101
  • Pil-Gani - 941110
  • Zambang - 941112​
  • Mabudi - 941104
  • Sabon Gida - 941111​
  • Gindiri - 932103
  • Mangu - 932101
  • Panyam - 932102​
  • Garkawa - 940108
  • Koeneom - 940105
  • Montol - 940107
  • Paipung - 940106
  • Chip - 933103
  • Fier - 933105
  • Kadung - 933106
  • Lankan - 933104
  • Wokkos - 933102
  • Ba'ap - 940109
  • Kurgwi - 940110
  • Doemak - 940112​ .
  • Riyom - 931107
  • Jol - 931108​
  • Shendam Town - 940101
  • Ba'ap - 940102
  • Doemak - 940103​
  • Wase Town - 942105
  • Bashar - 942106  

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

