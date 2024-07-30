Plateau State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with unique postal codes assigned to specific districts and towns.
List of postal codes in Plateau State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Recommended articles
Understanding these codes is essential for accurate and timely delivery of letters, packages, and other postal items.
Structure of Nigerian Postal Codes
Nigerian postal codes follow a six-digit format, with each digit holding specific information:
- First digit: Represents the geo-political zone of the state. Plateau State falls under the North-Central Zone, designated by the number "9."
- Second and third digits: Combined with the first digit, these identify the dispatch district for sorting outgoing mail.
- Last three digits: These represent the specific delivery location, usually a post office or an urban area.
Here's a detailed breakdown of postal codes for all 17 LGAs in Plateau State, along with their sub-areas:
1. Barkin Ladi LGA
- Gangare - 931211
- Housing Estate / Local Government Secretariat - 931241
- Sabon Layi / Kwashangwa - 931231
- Unguwar Kwano / Kamfani - 931221
- Kurra Falls - 931002
- Gashish - 931102
- Heipang - 931103
2. Bassa LGA
- Amo - 930117
- Buhit - 930112
- Buji - 930118
- Jere - 930119
- Kakkek - 930111
- Kishika - 930114
- Kwall - 930116
- Mafara - 930115
- Miango - 930113
3. Bokkos LGA
- Daffo - 932109
- Manguna - 932114
- Mangar - 932113
- Richa - 932114
- Toff - 932115
- Sha - 932116
4. Jos North LGA
- Jos Town - 930002
- University of Jos - 930003
- Anglo Jos - 930007
- Gangare - 930241
- Farim - 930282
- Farin Gada - 930212
5. Jos South LGA
- Bukuru - 930008
- Vom - 930010
- Federal Secretariat - 930011
- Du - 930101
- Gyel - 930102
6. Kanam LGA
- Dengi - 942101
- Kantana - 942102
- Garga - 942103
7. Kanke LGA
- Kabwir - 933111
- Amper - 933110
- Dengi - 933107
8. Langtang North LGA
- Langtang - 941101
- Pil-Gani - 941110
- Zambang - 941112
9. Langtang South LGA
- Mabudi - 941104
- Sabon Gida - 941111
10. Mangu LGA
- Gindiri - 932103
- Mangu - 932101
- Panyam - 932102
11. Mikang LGA
- Garkawa - 940108
- Koeneom - 940105
- Montol - 940107
- Paipung - 940106
12. Pankshin LGA
- Chip - 933103
- Fier - 933105
- Kadung - 933106
- Lankan - 933104
- Wokkos - 933102
13. Qua'an Pan LGA
- Ba'ap - 940109
- Kurgwi - 940110
- Doemak - 940112 .
14. Riyom LGA
- Riyom - 931107
- Jol - 931108
15. Shendam LGA
- Shendam Town - 940101
- Ba'ap - 940102
- Doemak - 940103
16. Wase LGA
- Wase Town - 942105
- Bashar - 942106
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Plateau State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng