Is vaginal steaming safe after childbirth? What new mums should know

Anna Ajayi

Is vaginal steaming safe? What are potential benefits, and the risks involved?

Becoming a new mum is an amazing journey, but it comes with a lot of changes in your body that may feel overwhelming.

After childbirth, many women search for ways to recover and feel like themselves again. One popular practice some mothers consider is vaginal steaming.

Vaginal steaming is an ancient practice that dates back hundreds of years in cultures all over the world. The idea behind it is simple: women sit over warm steam mixed with herbs, which are believed to have healing properties. The steam is said to enter the vaginal area, soothing the body and healing the vagina.

Many women who practice vaginal steaming believe it helps speed up their recovery after giving birth. Some claim it can:

1. Soothe postpartum discomfort: Vaginal steaming may help relieve discomfort, such as soreness or swelling, after childbirth. The warmth from the steam can provide a comforting, soothing feeling.

2. Heal: The herbs in the steam are believed to have healing properties. Some mothers use this practice to help cleanse the vaginal area, hoping it will reduce the risk of infections or aid the healing of any tears from delivery.

3. Balance hormones: Some people think that vaginal steaming can help balance hormones, which can be all over the place after childbirth. They believe it helps in regulating periods and promoting uterine health.

While vaginal steaming may sound promising, it’s important to know that not all experts agree on its benefits. There are some risks that new mums need to be aware of:

1. Burns and irritation: One of the biggest concerns is that the steam can burn the sensitive tissues of the vagina, especially when the body is still healing.

2. Risk of infection: Your body is vulnerable after childbirth. The vagina is in a natural healing process, and introducing steam, especially with herbs, might upset the balance of bacteria and lead to infections.

3. Lack of scientific evidence: While many women believe in the healing power of vaginal steaming, there isn’t enough strong scientific evidence to support all the claims. Some doctors recommend focusing on proven postpartum care methods instead.

Vaginal steaming may seem like the best way to support your body after childbirth, but it’s important to weigh the risks and benefits carefully. If you're curious about it, talk to your doctor to ensure it’s a safe option for you. Every mum deserves to heal in a way that makes her feel strong and supported, but safety should always come first.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

