Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

Anna Ajayi

We all want to make healthy choices when it comes to our diets.

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?
Is raw food healthier than cooked food? [YouTube]

Raw food enthusiasts argue that raw fruits and vegetables keep more of their natural nutrients and enzymes, while cooking can destroy some of these valuable nutrients.

On the other hand, those who prefer cooked food say that cooking can make certain foods easier to digest and unlock nutrients that are harder to absorb in their raw form. With so much conflicting information out there, it can be confusing to know what’s best for your health.

Many people believe that raw food is healthier because it is closer to its natural state. When you eat raw fruits, vegetables, and nuts, you’re consuming them without altering their nutrients through cooking. Some benefits of raw food include:

Raw food come with it's benefits
Raw food come with it's benefits [TheWellnessCorner] Pulse Nigeria

1. Higher nutrient levels: Some vitamins, like vitamin C, are sensitive to heat. When you cook food, especially at high temperatures, some of these vitamins can be lost. Eating raw food ensures you get the full benefits of these heat-sensitive nutrients.

2. Enzymes remain intact: Raw food contains natural enzymes that can help with digestion. Cooking at high temperatures can destroy these enzymes, which may make it harder for your body to break down and absorb certain foods.

3. Rich in fibre: Raw fruits and vegetables are full of fibre, which is important for digestion, maintaining a healthy weight, and lowering cholesterol levels. Cooking doesn't remove fibre, but eating foods in their raw form keeps them at their most fibrous.

Raw food has its benefits, but there are also advantages to cooking your food. Cooking can make certain foods easier to digest and may even increase the availability of some nutrients. Here’s why cooked food can be a good choice:

1. Easier digestion: Cooking helps break down tough fibres in vegetables, making them easier for your body to digest. For example, cooked carrots and spinach are easier for your stomach to process, which means your body can absorb more nutrients from them.

2. Unlocking nutrients: Some nutrients, like lycopene in tomatoes and beta-carotene in carrots, become more available when cooked. Heat helps release these nutrients, allowing your body to absorb them more easily.

3. Kills harmful bacteria: Cooking food, especially meat, is important for killing harmful bacteria and parasites. Eating raw or undercooked meat can lead to foodborne illnesses, so that is not an option.

The truth is, there’s no simple answer to whether raw or cooked food is healthier. Both have their benefits and drawbacks. It depends on the specific food and what your body needs. For example, raw fruits and vegetables can offer a boost of vitamins and enzymes, while cooking can enhance the availability of certain nutrients and make digestion easier.

Raw vs. cooked, which is healthier?
Raw vs. cooked, which is healthier?[Emmaline'sPosts] Pulse Nigeria

A balanced diet that includes both raw and cooked food is usually the best approach. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of raw food’s nutrients and enzymes, while also taking advantage of the improved digestion and nutrient absorption that cooking provides.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

