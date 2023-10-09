ADVERTISEMENT
3 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

Oghenerume Progress

Understanding the nutritional transformations that occur during cooking can help you decide how best to enjoy your vegetables.

Vegetables
Vegetables

Vegetables contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. The conception that raw vegetables are healthier is common. There are however some vegetables that become healthier after cooking.

Here are three vegetables that fall into this category;

Tomatoes are often classified as fruits but in the concept of cooking, they are vegetables. A lot of people enjoy eating tomatoes raw and this is actually healthy. However, cooking tomatoes breaks down their cell walls, releasing more lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers.

Tomatoes are healthier when cooked [istock]
This transformation is particularly evident in sauces and soups. This process makes cooked tomatoes healthier than when it is raw.

Carrots are also another vegetable that becomes healthier after cooking. Carrots contain beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Cooking softens the cell walls, making this nutrient more accessible and improving its absorption in the body.

Cooking softens carrot cell walls, making this nutrient more accessible [istock]
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that also becomes healthier after cooking. Broccoli contains phytochemicals, carotenoids, polyphenols and glucosinolates. It is also a rich source of lutein and tocopherol. All of which can help prevent cancer.

Broccoli contains components that can help prevent cancer [istock]
Cooking broccoli significantly increases its lutein, carotene and tocopherols content. Phytoene, a compound that is good for heart health, is also increased when broccoli is cooked.

Basically, while raw vegetables are celebrated for their crunchy texture and high vitamin C content, cooking some vegetables can enhance the bioavailability of certain nutrients, making them easier for the body to absorb.

While the choice between raw and cooked vegetables often boils down to personal preference, understanding the nutritional transformations that occur during cooking can help you decide how best to enjoy your vegetables.

