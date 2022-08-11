Is Lightning Roulette or Gold Bar Roulette the best live roulette win multiplier game to play right now?

So, which of the two games is the hottest roulette game to play right now? Let's find out by comparing the two. We'll also take a look at the older game that started it all, Lightning Roulette, and another copycat game by a competitor.

The Basics

All the games are live dealer games that are streamed online and available at licenced online casinos. All the games are using a single zero European wheel, and have some sort of win multiplier.

Win multipliers are key. The basic idea is that you'll bet on single numbers on the roulette wheel, but instead of getting a big 35:1 payout that is common across the globe, you get a slightly reduced payout but a chance to land a win multiplier.

This makes straight-up numbers - usually an unpopular bet in roulette - an incredibly temption proposition as you can easily land a 500x win if you're lucky. These three games approach the idea of win multipliers differently, or should we say, they are different steps in the evolution of this game type.

Comparison of the three games

Lightning Roulette is the game that started it all for Evolution's win multiplier roulette games back in 2018. It has a standard 2.70% house edge, and win multipliers that go from 50x to 500x at the expense of offering reduced standard payouts for betting on single numbers - from 35:1 to 29:1. Up to five numbers will have win multipliers assigned to them.

Xxxtreme Lightning Roulette has the payouts further reduced to 19:1, but now up to 10 numbers can get assigned random win multipliers that are again from 50x to 500x. There's also a chance of boosted multipliers, then they can be from 600x to 2000x.

Gold Bar Roulette is totally different, and we could say it's an evolution and innovation of previous concepts. For the first time the player gets to make a choice, as first you win Gold Bars by betting, and then you can choose to put that Gold Bar or more than one on the number you choose. Each Gold Bar is worth 88x and it stacks up. The standard straight-up number payout is 24:1.

Which is the best one?

The three games differ in volatility and complexity. The old Lightning Roulette is the simplest to play. You simply forfeit a portion of your straight-up payouts to get a chance to land a win multiplier in return. Very simple and very effective. This game will be good for anyone who's just getting acquainted with win multipliers on roulette wheels.

Xxxtreme Lightning Roulette brings this up a notch, but not by design, it's still the same thing but you have double the number of win multipliers. Meaning, the game is extremely volatile but you stand a better chance of landing a huge multiplier. This game is best for players who have a playing strategy specific to win multiplier roulette games, as here they can make better use of it.

Gold Bar Roulette is a totally different beast. You win Gold Bars and can save them and then later stack them up, so it gives you total control of where the multiplier will be and what value will it have. This is perfect for players who can take this game seriously and come up with a strategy to play roulette successfully using those Gold Bars as win boosts.

We must also mention Playtech Live Quantum Roulette Plus, which is essentially a copy of Lightning Roulette, as another competitor in the win multiplier roulette genre, and a hugely popular one, too.

It's safe to say Gold Bar Roulette is the latest evolution in live roulette, and it's the best game to play right now in this genre. We can only eagerly await what will Evolution have for us as the next stage in development of online roulette!

