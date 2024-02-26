Ofe Akwu, also known as Banga soup, is a rich and flavorful stew originating from the Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria.
Igbo Delicacy: How to make Ofe Akwu
Ofe Akwu is a true gem of Igbo cuisine.
This dish, traditionally prepared with palm fruits, combines the savoury, spicy, and sweet taste that has become a well-loved delicacy.
Let’s take a journey to Igbo land and learn how to make this traditional dish.
Ingredients
- 1 cup palm fruits (banga fruits)
- Chicken, goat meat, or fish
- 1/2 cup dried fish (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- Pepper (adjust according to your spice preference)
- 1 tablespoon ground crayfish
- 1 tablespoon Cameroon pepper (optional)
- 2 stock cubes
- 1 teaspoon salt to taste
- 4 cups water
- Vegetable oil for frying
- Ugwu leaves
How to prepare
- Prepare the palm fruits: If using fresh palm fruits, remove the outer shells and wash them thoroughly. Boil the palm fruits in a pot of water for 30-45 minutes, or until soft. Once softened, pound the palm fruits using a mortar and pestle or blend them in a food processor until they form a thick paste.
- Cook the meat: In a separate pot, steam the meat over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set the cooked meat aside.
- In a small pot, parboil the soaked dried fish for about 5 minutes and set aside.
- In the same pot used for cooking the meat, add the spices and stock. Stir in the ground crayfish, Cameroon pepper (if using), and stock cubes. Cook for 3 minutes allowing the flavours to release.
- Add the blended or pounded palm fruit paste to the pot along with the water. Stir well to combine and bring to a boil.
- Simmer and add ingredients: Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 20-25 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.
- You can also adjust the spice level by adding more pepper at this stage if desired.
- Simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Add chopped ugwu leaves and cook for a further 2 minutes or until slightly wilted. Turn off the heat and let the soup sit for a few minutes before serving.
Tips:
- If the soup becomes too thick, simply add a little more water to adjust the consistency.
- Ofe Akwu is traditionally served with fufu, pounded yam, or semovita. You can also enjoy it with rice or any other preferred starch.
- Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently on the stovetop before serving.
