ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

Anna Ajayi

Determining the nationality of a baby born mid-air can be a bit of a mystery.

What's the nationality of a baby born on a plane [EUclaim]
What's the nationality of a baby born on a plane [EUclaim]

If a baby is born mid-flight, there’s always one big question on people’s minds: what nationality does a baby born on a plane get?

Recommended articles

Determining nationality in this situation isn’t as straightforward as one might think. Since planes travel over different countries and cross many borders, it can be tricky to decide if the baby belongs to the country where the plane took off, the country it’s flying over, or even the country where it lands.

Different countries have different rules for assigning nationality, and not all of them apply the same way when a birth happens on an aeroplane.

Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a baby is born on the ground, their nationality is usually decided based on where they’re born or their parents’ citizenship. But in the sky, things aren’t so simple. Here are the main ways a baby’s nationality might be determined if they’re born on a plane:

1. Nationality of the parents

One common rule that helps decide a newborn’s nationality is the nationality of their parents. If both parents are citizens of a particular country, the baby can usually inherit that nationality, no matter where they are born—even if it’s on a plane. This is one of the more straightforward ways to determine nationality and often applies to babies born in unusual places like aeroplanes.

2. Country where the plane is registered

ADVERTISEMENT

Some countries decide a baby’s nationality based on the registration of the aeroplane they were born on. Planes carry the registration and flag of the country where they are based. For example, if a baby is born on a plane registered in the United States, some countries may allow the baby to claim U.S. nationality. However, this doesn’t always apply, as not all countries recognise plane registration as a basis for citizenship.

2. Airspace the plane Is flying over

Another factor is where the plane is flying when the baby is born. In some cases, the country whose airspace the plane is in might offer nationality to the baby. But this is quite rare and only applies to countries with specific rules about citizenship by location. Most countries don’t automatically grant nationality to babies born in their airspace.

The country whose airspace the plane is in might offer nationality to the baby [HuffPost]
The country whose airspace the plane is in might offer nationality to the baby [HuffPost] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In cases where there isn’t a clear answer, some countries may allow the baby to have multiple nationalities or give them a form of "stateless" status until it can be resolved. Statelessness means the baby doesn’t belong to any country officially but will often be able to choose or be granted a nationality later.

While the rules can seem confusing, in most cases, the baby’s nationality is decided based on the parents' citizenship. Airlines and countries often work together to ensure the child’s status is sorted out quickly to avoid any complications.

So, while it’s rare, being born on a plane comes with some interesting questions about nationality. And while it might seem complex, the laws in place usually ensure that these "airplane babies" don’t face too many challenges getting a nationality.

ALSO READ: You must remember these things before you get on a plane

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Balmoral Group and WhaleMouth’s 'Exciting Chaos' took Lagos by Storm

Balmoral Group and WhaleMouth’s 'Exciting Chaos' took Lagos by Storm

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

5 indoor plants that purify the air in your home

5 indoor plants that purify the air in your home

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the world's languages are slowly dying out [TheGhanaReport]

7 languages that are slowly dying out

Some foods can give you bad dreams [Man'sLife]

5 foods that can give you bad dreams

Weirdest world records you didn't know were broken [GuinnessWorldRecord]

5 weirdest world records you didn't know were broken

underage-house-helps

Sending Underage House helps to School Doesn’t Justify Their Employment, Say Stakeholders