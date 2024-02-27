ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

If your partner is lying, you will notice some of these signs

Anna Ajayi

Trust should be the core of any strong relationship.

Why do people lie? [EverydayHealth]
Why do people lie? [EverydayHealth]

There are moments when that trust is put to the test, especially if you suspect your partner might be lying to you.

Recommended articles

Confronting the possibility of deceit can be intimidating, but recognising the signs can help you address the issue head-on. Here’s a look at some indicators that your partner may not be telling the truth.

One of the most telling signs of a lie is inconsistency. If your partner’s account of an event or situation changes with each telling, it’s a red flag. Pay attention to the details of their stories. A truthful person’s account remains consistent over time, whereas a liar might forget the lies they’ve told and start to contradict themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

While avoiding eye contact isn’t an absolute indicator of lying, it can be a sign, especially if it deviates from your partner's usual behaviour. People find it difficult to maintain eye contact when they’re being dishonest, fearing their eyes might betray them. However, some people might avoid eye contact due to nervousness or guilt about a different issue, not necessarily because they’re lying.

When someone is lying, they might add unnecessary details to their story in an attempt to make it more believable. This overcompensation can be a sign that they’re trying too hard to convince you of their honesty. A straightforward account usually doesn't need embellishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your partner becomes overly defensive in response to simple questions, it could be a sign they’re hiding something. It’s natural to be defensive to some degree when accused, but an immediate jump to defensiveness is suspicious.

The body can reveal what words try to hide. Signs of discomfort, such as fidgeting, scratching, or inability to stay still, can indicate that your partner is anxious about being caught in a lie. These cues alone aren’t proof of deceit but, combined with other signs, they can suggest that something isn’t right.

If your partner frequently pauses before answering or responds with questions like “Why would you think that?” it might be a tactic to buy time to craft a lie. Delayed responses can indicate that your partner is trying to figure out the “best” answer rather than simply telling the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sudden change in the pitch of your partner’s voice when answering a question can be a sign of lying. The stress of fabricating a story can cause physical changes in the body, including affecting one's vocal pitch. Be attentive to these subtle shifts when you suspect dishonesty.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to deal with rejection from a love interest

How to deal with rejection from a love interest

10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

If your partner is lying, you will notice some of these signs

If your partner is lying, you will notice some of these signs

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

What you need to know about OCD and how to cope with this condition

What you need to know about OCD and how to cope with this condition

Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives

Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives

What you need to know before dating your colleague at work

What you need to know before dating your colleague at work

7 tips to organise your life as a working mum

7 tips to organise your life as a working mum

7 crazy rules you must follow after getting a BBL

7 crazy rules you must follow after getting a BBL

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

This is the main reason getting a BBL can lead to a stroke

This is the main reason getting a BBL can lead to a stroke

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How do you know you are pregnant? [Alamy]

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to get rid of ingrown hairs [GiletteVenus]

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs