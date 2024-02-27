If your partner is lying, you will notice some of these signs

Confronting the possibility of deceit can be intimidating, but recognising the signs can help you address the issue head-on. Here’s a look at some indicators that your partner may not be telling the truth.

Inconsistencies in their story

One of the most telling signs of a lie is inconsistency. If your partner’s account of an event or situation changes with each telling, it’s a red flag. Pay attention to the details of their stories. A truthful person’s account remains consistent over time, whereas a liar might forget the lies they’ve told and start to contradict themselves.

Avoiding eye contact

While avoiding eye contact isn’t an absolute indicator of lying, it can be a sign, especially if it deviates from your partner's usual behaviour. People find it difficult to maintain eye contact when they’re being dishonest, fearing their eyes might betray them. However, some people might avoid eye contact due to nervousness or guilt about a different issue, not necessarily because they’re lying.

Unnecessary details

When someone is lying, they might add unnecessary details to their story in an attempt to make it more believable. This overcompensation can be a sign that they’re trying too hard to convince you of their honesty. A straightforward account usually doesn't need embellishments.

Defensive behavior

If your partner becomes overly defensive in response to simple questions, it could be a sign they’re hiding something. It’s natural to be defensive to some degree when accused, but an immediate jump to defensiveness is suspicious.

Physical cues

The body can reveal what words try to hide. Signs of discomfort, such as fidgeting, scratching, or inability to stay still, can indicate that your partner is anxious about being caught in a lie. These cues alone aren’t proof of deceit but, combined with other signs, they can suggest that something isn’t right.

Delayed responses

If your partner frequently pauses before answering or responds with questions like “Why would you think that?” it might be a tactic to buy time to craft a lie. Delayed responses can indicate that your partner is trying to figure out the “best” answer rather than simply telling the truth.

Changes in voice pitch

A sudden change in the pitch of your partner’s voice when answering a question can be a sign of lying. The stress of fabricating a story can cause physical changes in the body, including affecting one's vocal pitch. Be attentive to these subtle shifts when you suspect dishonesty.