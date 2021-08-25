How-Tos: 5 ways to survive in Nigeria

Not only has inflation made life tighter than it would have normally been, but, life and property aren’t as secure.

What can we do to survive?

Do let the system suck you in

You might hear that your friends are involved in fraud or some other crimes and, they are getting a lot of money from it. Don't be tempted. Just un-look and face your front.

Corruption and greed got this country to the point that it is now. We cannot continue on that path.

Learn something legitimate and excel at it. Create something. It is way better than enjoying for a few years to suffer later.

A lot of Nigerian tech companies are building something valuable and are able rise above the limitations the country put in place for young people. Some of their founders have been featured in Forbes Magazine.

Don't go with the flow of fraud, stealing and living a fake luxurious life.

Leverage on international help and collaboration

Do not feel or think your life begins and ends in Nigeria. Think of how your business, qualification, talent or gift can take you out of this country literally or figuratively.

An example is Flutterwave raising $1 billion from foreign investors or when Nigerian athletes play for other European countries teams.

Comedy skits

There is a lot of bad news flying about and, it is difficult to maintain a positive attitude, it is so easy to bombard your mind with a lot of negative thoughts that can lead to depression and hopelessness.

There was a time humor was a coping mechanism for Nigerians, but things have gotten a little too tough for us to laugh things off.

But we must find a way out of unhappiness, sometimes scrolling and watching funny videos or skits can make you transcend the Nigerian problem.

Get a passport and plot your way out

Obviously, we can’t all just stand up and leave the country like our fathers have oil mines. But some of us don’t even have passports.

So, what happens if the opportunity presents itself or by some stroke of luck you found that you are an heiress? How can you easily leave if you do not have a passport?

Patriotism aside, you can always plan a way to a greener and better life for yourself in another country. Even neighboring African countries.

But once more, you can’t just stand up and leave. You can start by applying for those foreign jobs, and scholarships or connecting with friends who live there. It’s all about intentionality.

Pray to God

When something devastating happens everyone says, “Pray for Xyzzy country or Abc person” Hopelessness can turn even atheists into prayer warriors. Prayers are handy at this point.