Removing acrylic nails at home can be tempting, especially if you're on a budget or tired of your old nails.
How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself
Taking off artificial nails the wrong way can ruin your natural nails.
But before you grab a nail file and yank them off, it's important to know the proper removal technique. Improper removal can damage your natural nails, leading to peeling, splitting, and weakening.
Here, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about taking off fake nails safely and without hurting yourself. We'll cover the tools you'll need, the steps involved, and some aftercare tips to keep your natural nails healthy.
What you'll need
- Acetone nail polish remover
- Cotton balls
- Nail file
- Bowl of warm water with a little bit of soap
- Cuticle oil
Steps to remove fake nails
1. File down the fake nails
Shorten the fake nails using a nail clipper and then file them down to reduce their thickness.
This will help the acetone remover penetrate faster and prevent the fake nail from snagging on anything while you soak them.
2. Soak the nails in acetone
Apply acetone nail polish remover to a cotton ball and place it on top of your artificial nail. Wrap each finger snugly with aluminium foil to create an occlusive wrap. This will trap the acetone and help it work faster. Soak your nails for 15-20 minutes, or until the fake nails start to lift or detach easily.
Pro tip: If you don't have aluminium foil, you can use plastic wrap instead.
3. Gently remove the fake nails
Once the fake nails are loose, don't pry or pull them off. Instead, use a cotton swab dipped in acetone to gently remove any remaining adhesive.
4. Buff and smooth your natural nails
After removing the fake nails, buff away any remaining ridges or unevenness on your natural nails using a nail buffer.
5. Apply cuticle oil
Apply cuticle oil to your nails and cuticles to hydrate and nourish them.
Here are some additional tips for removing fake nails safely:
- Avoid using force: Never pry or pull off fake nails, as this can damage your natural nails.
- Be gentle with your nails: Your natural nails will be weaker after removing fake nails, so handle them with care and avoid using them for harsh tasks.
- Take a break from fake nails: Give your natural nails some time to breathe and recover after removing fake nails.
- Consider using a professional: If you're not comfortable removing fake nails yourself, it's always best to see a professional nail technician.
By following these tips, you can safely remove your fake nails at home without damaging your natural nails.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
