How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself

But before you grab a nail file and yank them off, it's important to know the proper removal technique. Improper removal can damage your natural nails, leading to peeling, splitting, and weakening.

Here, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about taking off fake nails safely and without hurting yourself. We'll cover the tools you'll need, the steps involved, and some aftercare tips to keep your natural nails healthy.

What you'll need

Acetone nail polish remover

Cotton balls

Nail file

Bowl of warm water with a little bit of soap

Cuticle oil

Steps to remove fake nails

1. File down the fake nails

Shorten the fake nails using a nail clipper and then file them down to reduce their thickness.

This will help the acetone remover penetrate faster and prevent the fake nail from snagging on anything while you soak them.

2. Soak the nails in acetone

Apply acetone nail polish remover to a cotton ball and place it on top of your artificial nail. Wrap each finger snugly with aluminium foil to create an occlusive wrap. This will trap the acetone and help it work faster. Soak your nails for 15-20 minutes, or until the fake nails start to lift or detach easily.

Pro tip: If you don't have aluminium foil, you can use plastic wrap instead.

3. Gently remove the fake nails

Once the fake nails are loose, don't pry or pull them off. Instead, use a cotton swab dipped in acetone to gently remove any remaining adhesive.

4. Buff and smooth your natural nails

After removing the fake nails, buff away any remaining ridges or unevenness on your natural nails using a nail buffer.

5. Apply cuticle oil

Apply cuticle oil to your nails and cuticles to hydrate and nourish them.

Here are some additional tips for removing fake nails safely:

Avoid using force: Never pry or pull off fake nails, as this can damage your natural nails.

Be gentle with your nails: Your natural nails will be weaker after removing fake nails, so handle them with care and avoid using them for harsh tasks.

Take a break from fake nails: Give your natural nails some time to breathe and recover after removing fake nails.

Consider using a professional: If you're not comfortable removing fake nails yourself, it's always best to see a professional nail technician.

By following these tips, you can safely remove your fake nails at home without damaging your natural nails.