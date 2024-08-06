ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself

Anna Ajayi

Taking off artificial nails the wrong way can ruin your natural nails.

How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself [Everypixel.com]
How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself [Everypixel.com]

Removing acrylic nails at home can be tempting, especially if you're on a budget or tired of your old nails.

Recommended articles

But before you grab a nail file and yank them off, it's important to know the proper removal technique. Improper removal can damage your natural nails, leading to peeling, splitting, and weakening.

Here, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about taking off fake nails safely and without hurting yourself. We'll cover the tools you'll need, the steps involved, and some aftercare tips to keep your natural nails healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Acetone nail polish remover
  • Cotton balls
  • Nail file
  • Bowl of warm water with a little bit of soap
  • Cuticle oil
Some things you'll need [RealSimple]
Some things you'll need [RealSimple] Pulse Nigeria

1. File down the fake nails

Shorten the fake nails using a nail clipper and then file them down to reduce their thickness.

ADVERTISEMENT
File down the fake nails [iStock]
File down the fake nails [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

This will help the acetone remover penetrate faster and prevent the fake nail from snagging on anything while you soak them.

2. Soak the nails in acetone

Soak the nails in acetone [EmbressBeauty]
Soak the nails in acetone [EmbressBeauty] Pulse Nigeria

Apply acetone nail polish remover to a cotton ball and place it on top of your artificial nail. Wrap each finger snugly with aluminium foil to create an occlusive wrap. This will trap the acetone and help it work faster. Soak your nails for 15-20 minutes, or until the fake nails start to lift or detach easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro tip: If you don't have aluminium foil, you can use plastic wrap instead.

3. Gently remove the fake nails

Once the fake nails are loose, don't pry or pull them off. Instead, use a cotton swab dipped in acetone to gently remove any remaining adhesive.

Gently remove the fake nails [1999HouseofNails]
Gently remove the fake nails [1999HouseofNails] Pulse Nigeria

4. Buff and smooth your natural nails

ADVERTISEMENT

After removing the fake nails, buff away any remaining ridges or unevenness on your natural nails using a nail buffer.

RELATED: 7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

5. Apply cuticle oil

Apply cuticle oil to your nails and cuticles to hydrate and nourish them.

Apply cuticle oil [Cairo360]
Apply cuticle oil [Cairo360] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some additional tips for removing fake nails safely:

  • Avoid using force: Never pry or pull off fake nails, as this can damage your natural nails.
  • Be gentle with your nails: Your natural nails will be weaker after removing fake nails, so handle them with care and avoid using them for harsh tasks.
  • Take a break from fake nails: Give your natural nails some time to breathe and recover after removing fake nails.
  • Consider using a professional: If you're not comfortable removing fake nails yourself, it's always best to see a professional nail technician.

ALSO READ: How to take care of your fingernails

By following these tips, you can safely remove your fake nails at home without damaging your natural nails.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen

5 common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen

5 signs you may need to get braces

5 signs you may need to get braces

How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself

How to take off fake nails without hurting yourself

5 signs you're headed for a friendship breakup

5 signs you're headed for a friendship breakup

Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

5 foods that can change the colour of your pee

5 foods that can change the colour of your pee

Your water bottle is dirtier than a toilet seat - Here's how to clean it properly

Your water bottle is dirtier than a toilet seat - Here's how to clean it properly

10 most widely practised religions in the world

10 most widely practised religions in the world

Here’s how many bottles of water you should be drinking daily

Here’s how many bottles of water you should be drinking daily

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

Crying blood and 5 other strange things that can happen to your eyes

Crying blood and 5 other strange things that can happen to your eyes

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Should you reply all your birthday messages ? [brightspotcounseling]

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

What's the difference between STIs and STDs? [FocusWomen'sCenter]

What to know about the difference between STIs and STDs

The athletes range in age from 11 to 65. Zhe Ji/Getty Images; Jenny Musall/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

10 of the youngest and 10 of the oldest athletes competing at the Paris Olympics