7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

Fear not, with a handful of ingenious hacks, you can elevate your at-home manicure game and flaunt flawless nails without the salon price tag.

From prep to polish, here are seven nail polish hacks that will leave you saying, "Nailed it!";

1. The base coat ballet

Just as a painter primes their canvas, the key to a lasting manicure lies in the base coat. Applying a quality base coat not only smoothens the nail surface but also ensures that your vibrant polish adheres flawlessly, preventing unsightly chips and cracks.

2. The freezer trick

Impatience often leads to smudged polish, but a quick trip to the freezer can be a game-changer. After applying your final coat, let your nails chill in the freezer for a few minutes. The cold helps set the polish faster, leaving you with a flawless finish in a fraction of the time.

3. Cleanup crew

A perfect manicure is all about the details. Keep a small brush dipped in nail polish remover handy for swift cleanup. This precision tool ensures that excess polish on your skin or cuticles doesn't overshadow the masterpiece on your nails.

4. Thin is in

When it comes to nail polish, thin layers are your secret weapon. Not only do they dry faster, but they also minimise the risk of smudging and extend the life of your manicure. Patience is a virtue, especially when building up those picture-perfect layers.

5. DIY stickers

Not everyone is born with the steady hand of a nail artist, but DIY stickers can be your creative sidekick. Craft your designs on adhesive paper, stick them onto your nails, apply polish, and peel them away for instant nail art without the fuss.

6. Top coat triumph

The top coat is your manicure's bodyguard, shielding it from chips and scratches. Don't skip this crucial step. Invest in a quality top coat to seal in your polish and add a brilliant shine that rivals any professional salon finish.

7. Cuticle care

Healthy cuticles are the unsung heroes of a flawless manicure. Regularly moisturise and gently push back your cuticles to create a clean, polished look. A little care goes a long way in making your DIY manicure look like it was done by a seasoned pro.

With these seven nail polish hacks up your sleeve, you're well-equipped to embark on a DIY manicure journey that promises not just polished nails but a sense of accomplishment.

