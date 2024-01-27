ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your nails are your canvas—get creative, have fun, and nail that flawless DIY manicure every time!

Do it yourself! [iStock]
Do it yourself! [iStock]

Recommended articles

Fear not, with a handful of ingenious hacks, you can elevate your at-home manicure game and flaunt flawless nails without the salon price tag.

From prep to polish, here are seven nail polish hacks that will leave you saying, "Nailed it!";

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as a painter primes their canvas, the key to a lasting manicure lies in the base coat. Applying a quality base coat not only smoothens the nail surface but also ensures that your vibrant polish adheres flawlessly, preventing unsightly chips and cracks.

Impatience often leads to smudged polish, but a quick trip to the freezer can be a game-changer. After applying your final coat, let your nails chill in the freezer for a few minutes. The cold helps set the polish faster, leaving you with a flawless finish in a fraction of the time.

A perfect manicure is all about the details. Keep a small brush dipped in nail polish remover handy for swift cleanup. This precision tool ensures that excess polish on your skin or cuticles doesn't overshadow the masterpiece on your nails.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to nail polish, thin layers are your secret weapon. Not only do they dry faster, but they also minimise the risk of smudging and extend the life of your manicure. Patience is a virtue, especially when building up those picture-perfect layers.

Not everyone is born with the steady hand of a nail artist, but DIY stickers can be your creative sidekick. Craft your designs on adhesive paper, stick them onto your nails, apply polish, and peel them away for instant nail art without the fuss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top coat is your manicure's bodyguard, shielding it from chips and scratches. Don't skip this crucial step. Invest in a quality top coat to seal in your polish and add a brilliant shine that rivals any professional salon finish.

Healthy cuticles are the unsung heroes of a flawless manicure. Regularly moisturise and gently push back your cuticles to create a clean, polished look. A little care goes a long way in making your DIY manicure look like it was done by a seasoned pro.

With these seven nail polish hacks up your sleeve, you're well-equipped to embark on a DIY manicure journey that promises not just polished nails but a sense of accomplishment.

Experiment with colours [iStock]
Experiment with colours [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, practice makes perfect, so don't be afraid to experiment with colours, designs, and techniques. Your nails are your canvas—get creative, have fun, and nail that flawless DIY manicure every time!

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

The love story behind the origin of 'Ìyàwó' - the Yoruba word for wife

The love story behind the origin of 'Ìyàwó' - the Yoruba word for wife

Ladies, these 5 perfumes will make you irresistible

Ladies, these 5 perfumes will make you irresistible

5 accidental masterpieces that shaped the course of art history

5 accidental masterpieces that shaped the course of art history

10 foods that can delay your period naturally

10 foods that can delay your period naturally

The 10 best brands of whisky in the world

The 10 best brands of whisky in the world

Is turmeric bad for your kidneys? Find out

Is turmeric bad for your kidneys? Find out

5 practical tips to revive your goals and make 2024 matter

5 practical tips to revive your goals and make 2024 matter

Did you know people with type O blood are less likely to contract malaria?

Did you know people with type O blood are less likely to contract malaria?

Addressing Surge in Sudden Deaths in Nigeria: Recognising warning signs, seeking permanent cure

Addressing Surge in Sudden Deaths in Nigeria: Recognising warning signs, seeking permanent cure

10 must-see African art museums for every art enthusiast

10 must-see African art museums for every art enthusiast

10 excuses we give ourselves for ditching new year resolutions

10 excuses we give ourselves for ditching new year resolutions

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teeth Braces

5 things you should know before you get braces

Weigh your options and check with your doctor to see if intermittent fasting is a healthy option for you [Getty]

Pros and cons of losing weight by intermittent fasting

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

join the Amstel Malta Ultra’s 15-day wellness challenge

Get started on your fitness journey today; join the Amstel Malta Ultra’s 15-day wellness challenge