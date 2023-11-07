ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

Anna Ajayi

There's a saying that goes 'Ten friends cannot be together for ten years.'

Making friends as an adult can be challenging but, it's not impossible [Pinterest]
Making friends as an adult can be challenging but, it's not impossible [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

Our time is in high demand, with career commitments, family responsibilities, and the sheer busyness of modern life. But, that doesn't mean we have to give up on making new friends.

Although making friends as an adult can be quite a challenge compared to our childhood, it doesn't have to be so hard to expand your social circle and make new friends.

Here are five tips to get you started:

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step in making new friends as an adult is to be open and approachable. Just like you, others are looking to connect and build friendships so, smile, make eye contact, and show interest in others.

Start conversations with people you meet in everyday situations, like at work, the gym, and even at the bus stop. The more approachable and friendly you are, the easier it becomes for people to approach you too.

One of the best ways to meet new people is to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things. Attend gatherings, parties, and social activities. These events are perfect opportunities to meet new people in a relaxed and social setting. By putting yourself out there, you're more likely to meet good people who share your interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can spot a fake from a mile away, so it's important to be genuine and authentic when you're meeting new people. Trying to be someone you're not will only make it harder to connect with others.

If you see someone you'd like to get to know, don't be afraid to introduce yourself and start a conversation. You might be surprised at how many people are looking for new friends just like you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, good friends are closer than you think. Reconnect with old friends from your past, like former colleagues, classmates, or neighbours. These people already have a bit of history with you, making it easier to reestablish a friendship.

That beautiful friendship might just be one call away. You never know.

  • Use social media to your advantage: Social media can be a great way to connect with old friends and make new ones.
  • Be a good friend yourself: You sometimes attract what you are. The more you put into your friendships, the more you'll receive in return.
Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

5 warning signs he never plans to marry you

5 warning signs he never plans to marry you

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sperms

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Why you keep waking up in the middle of the night [Saatva]

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Man sitting beside a woman [Image: Joshua McKnight]

6 signs you are not the only woman in his life

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule