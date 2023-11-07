How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

Our time is in high demand, with career commitments, family responsibilities, and the sheer busyness of modern life. But, that doesn't mean we have to give up on making new friends.

Although making friends as an adult can be quite a challenge compared to our childhood, it doesn't have to be so hard to expand your social circle and make new friends.

Here are five tips to get you started:

ADVERTISEMENT

Be approachable

The first step in making new friends as an adult is to be open and approachable. Just like you, others are looking to connect and build friendships so, smile, make eye contact, and show interest in others.

Start conversations with people you meet in everyday situations, like at work, the gym, and even at the bus stop. The more approachable and friendly you are, the easier it becomes for people to approach you too.

Be open to new experiences and opportunities.

One of the best ways to meet new people is to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things. Attend gatherings, parties, and social activities. These events are perfect opportunities to meet new people in a relaxed and social setting. By putting yourself out there, you're more likely to meet good people who share your interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be yourself and don't try to be someone you're not.

People can spot a fake from a mile away, so it's important to be genuine and authentic when you're meeting new people. Trying to be someone you're not will only make it harder to connect with others.

Don't be afraid to take the first step.

If you see someone you'd like to get to know, don't be afraid to introduce yourself and start a conversation. You might be surprised at how many people are looking for new friends just like you.

Connect with old relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, good friends are closer than you think. Reconnect with old friends from your past, like former colleagues, classmates, or neighbours. These people already have a bit of history with you, making it easier to reestablish a friendship.

That beautiful friendship might just be one call away. You never know.

Additional tips: