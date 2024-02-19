ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

Anna Ajayi

This isn't just about saying "no" - it's about saying "yes" to yourself.

Say no without guilt [Depositphotos]
Say no without guilt [Depositphotos]

Do you feel like everyone walks all over you? Are you tired of putting everyone else's needs before your own? Enough is enough! Stop letting people-pleasing control your life.

Recommended articles

Learning to say no is not just about setting boundaries; it's about respecting your own time and priorities. Let's discuss how you can master the art of saying no, without that nagging feeling of guilt, and confidently prioritise what matters most.

First things first, acknowledge that it's perfectly okay to say no. You're not responsible for everyone else's happiness or needs. Saying no doesn't make you a bad person; it makes you a person who knows their limits. Recognising your right to say no is the foundation of doing it guilt-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to saying no, clarity is key. You don't have to offer a lengthy explanation or justify your decision. A simple, "I'm sorry, I can't commit to that right now," is enough. Being direct also helps prevent misunderstandings and shows that you're firm in your decision.

If you're worried about letting someone down, offering an alternative can ease the blow. For instance, if a friend asks for a favour you can't fulfil, suggest a different way to help. This shows that you still care and are willing to support them, just not in the way they initially asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

If saying no is difficult for you, practice what you want to say beforehand. You can rehearse in front of a mirror or with a trusted friend. This preparation can make you feel more confident when it's time to say no for real.

While it's tempting to start with "I'm sorry," try to avoid apologising when you say no. Apologising implies that you're doing something wrong, which isn't the case. You're simply making a choice that's best for you. Instead of saying sorry, thank the person for thinking of you or for their offer.

Knowing what's important to you can make saying no easier. If you're clear on your priorities, you can assess requests against them. Ask yourself, "Does this align with my priorities?" If the answer is no, then you have a solid reason for your decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, saying no has its benefits. It can free up time for things that are more important to you, reduce stress, and help you focus on your goals. Recognising these benefits can help mitigate feelings of guilt.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

Feeling hot? Here's how to know you're about to have a heat stroke

Feeling hot? Here's how to know you're about to have a heat stroke

Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

Sudden red eye in the morning? Understand the reasons and find relief

Sudden red eye in the morning? Understand the reasons and find relief

The magic of music and how it affects your mental health

The magic of music and how it affects your mental health

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to survive the heat season in Nigeria

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece