10 Perfume Hacks: How to make your scent last longer

Anna Ajayi

Your scent is an extension of your personality.

How to make your scent last longer [Quora]
Have you ever spritzed on your favourite perfume only to find its scent fading within hours? Frustrating, right?

That's the dilemma many face with their favourite perfumes. However, there are secrets and hacks to ensure your aroma clings to you, creating an aura that lasts from dawn to dusk.

Here are some simple yet effective tricks to keep you smelling divine all day long:

Well-moisturised skin holds onto scents longer than dry skin. Before you reach for your perfume bottle, apply an unscented moisturiser or one that complements your perfume. This acts like a glue for the scent, giving it something to cling to.

Heat helps diffuse the perfume across your body, amplifying its aroma.

Perfume spray points [Pinterest]
Perfume spray points [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Apply your perfume on your pulse points - wrists, neck, inside elbows, behind your knees, and on your ankles. These spots generate heat, naturally releasing your fragrance throughout the day.

Contrary to the popular habit of rubbing wrists together after applying perfume, rubbing breaks down the perfume molecules, making the scent fade faster. Instead, let the perfume dry naturally on your skin to preserve its longevity.

Eau de Parfum has a higher concentration of perfume oils (typically between 15% to 20%) compared to Eau de Toilette (5% to 15%). This means an Eau de Parfum not only offers a deeper scent but also lasts much longer on your skin. If longevity is what you're after, opting for an Eau de Parfum could be a game-changer.

The best time to apply perfume is right after a shower when your skin is clean and your pores are open. The moisture on your skin will help to lock in the scent, and the absence of sweat means the fragrance can bind better to your skin, making it last longer throughout the day.

For an extra hold, try applying a thin layer of Vaseline on your pulse points before spraying your perfume. The petroleum jelly acts as an additional binding agent for the fragrance, prolonging its longevity on your skin. This is especially useful for very dry skin or in dry climates.

Hydrated skin retains scents better than dry skin. Ensure you’re drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. This not only has numerous health benefits but also helps your perfume last longer.

Though fabric and skin interact differently with perfume, lightly misting your clothes with fragrance can help extend its presence. Be cautious with delicate fabrics or whites, as some perfumes might leave stains. Choose areas less likely to come into direct contact with your skin to avoid any potential irritation.

Scented accessories or even small fabric patches sprayed with your perfume can be tucked into your pockets or bag for a subtle scent boost. These can act as diffusers, gently releasing your perfume throughout the day.

Lastly, while it might be tempting to apply more perfume in hopes that it will last longer, over-application can be overwhelming for those around you. It’s about finding the right balance that complements your natural scent and maintains the fragrance throughout the day.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

