How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

This scrub is easy to make at home with just a few ingredients, honey and sugar, which are both great for your skin.

Honey helps to keep your skin moisturised and can even help with acne. Sugar is a natural exfoliant, which means it helps remove dead skin cells.

Why use a honey and sugar scrub?

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a honey and sugar scrub has many benefits for your skin:

Natural Ingredients: Both honey and sugar are natural, which means they are gentle on your skin and free from harsh chemicals.

Moisturising: Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it draws moisture into your skin, keeping it hydrated.

Exfoliating: Sugar granules help remove dead skin cells, which can make your skin look dull. Exfoliating helps to reveal fresh, glowing skin underneath.

Anti-bacterial: Honey has anti-bacterial properties that can help prevent acne and keep your skin clear.

Ingredients needed

To make your honey and sugar scrub, you will need:

1 cup of sugar (white or brown)

Honey

Olive oil or coconut oil

A few drops of essential oil (optional, for fragrance)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

How to make the scrub

1. Measure ingredients: Start by measuring out 1 cup of sugar and placing it in a mixing bowl. Sugar will be the main exfoliating ingredient in your scrub.

2. Add honey: Pour in the honey. Honey will help to bind the ingredients together and add moisture to your skin.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Add oil: Next, a cup of olive oil or coconut oil. This helps to nourish and hydrate your skin. Coconut oil can also add a nice scent to the scrub.

4. Mix together: Stir all the ingredients together until well combined. The mixture should be thick and sticky. If you want, you can add a few drops of essential oil for a pleasant fragrance. Lavender or peppermint oils are good choices.

5. Store the scrub: Put the scrub in a clean, airtight container. You can store it in a jar with a lid. This scrub can be kept at room temperature and should last for a few weeks.

How to use the scrub

1. Prepare your skin: Before using the scrub, make sure your skin is clean and damp. You can use it in the shower or after washing your face.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Apply the scrub: Take a small amount of the scrub and gently rub it onto your skin in circular motions. Be careful not to scrub too hard. Focus on areas that are dry or rough, like elbows, knees, and feet.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Rinse off: After scrubbing for a few minutes, rinse off the scrub with warm water. Make sure all the sugar and honey are washed away.

4. Pat dry and moisturise: Gently pat your skin dry with a towel. Apply a moisturiser to keep your skin soft and hydrated.

Tips for best results

ADVERTISEMENT

Patch test: If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test before using the scrub all over. Apply a small amount to your wrist or behind your ear and wait 24 hours to see if there is any reaction.

Use once or twice a week: Using the scrub too often can irritate your skin. Once or twice a week is enough to keep your skin smooth and healthy.

Customise your scrub: You can customise your scrub by adding different ingredients. For example, adding a tablespoon of lemon juice can brighten your skin. Adding ground oats can make the scrub more soothing.

Making your own honey and sugar scrub is easy. Not only does it save money, but it also lets you know exactly what you are putting on your skin.