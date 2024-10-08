How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

This dish is made by cooking yams in a tomato-based sauce with spices and other ingredients that give it a tasty and delicious aroma. If you're looking for a quick and simple way to make a delicious yam porridge that everyone will love, then keep reading! This recipe will guide you through each step to prepare a pot of mouth-watering yam porridge.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized tuber of yam, peeled and cut into chunks

2-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped

1 red bell pepper (tatashe), chopped

1 scotch bonnet pepper (ata rodo) for spice, chopped (you can add more if you like it very spicy)

1 onion, chopped

1-2 cups of palm oil (this gives the porridge its signature taste and colour)

1-2 smoked fish (optional, but it adds a great flavour)

1 cup of dried crayfish, ground (for a rich flavour)

Salt, to taste

Seasoning cubes, to taste

Water or broth (vegetable or meat broth adds more flavour)

Spinach, ugwu leaves, or any green vegetables of your choice (chopped)

Step 1: Prepare your yam and vegetables

Start by peeling the yam and cutting it into medium-sized chunks. Rinse the yam pieces thoroughly and set them aside. Next, blend the fresh tomatoes, red bell pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, and half of the chopped onion until smooth. This mixture will form the base of your yam porridge.

Step 2: Fry the tomato and pepper mix

In a pot, heat up the palm oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the remaining chopped onion and fry until it becomes soft and slightly brown. Pour in the blended tomato and pepper mix and fry it in the palm oil for about 10-15 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. The sauce is ready when it becomes thick and the oil starts to float on top. This fried mixture gives the yam porridge its rich, spicy flavour.

Step 3: Add the yam and seasonings

Now, add the yam chunks into the pot of fried tomato sauce. Mix well to coat the yam with the sauce. Add water or broth until it slightly covers the yam. Season with salt, seasoning cubes, and the ground crayfish. You can also add the smoked fish at this stage, making sure to remove any bones and break it into smaller pieces. Cover the pot and let it cook for about 20-25 minutes or until the yam is soft.

Step 4: Mash and stir the yam porridge

Once the yam is soft, use a wooden spoon to gently mash some of the yam pieces in the pot. This will help thicken the porridge. Stir the mixture well to combine the flavours. If you prefer your porridge thicker, mash more yam; if you like it with more chunks, mash less. Allow it to cook for a few more minutes so that the yam absorbs all the delicious flavours.

Step 5: Add your vegetables and finish cooking

Finally, add your chopped green vegetables (spinach, ugwu leaves, or any preferred green) to the pot. Stir well to combine and let it simmer for another 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are cooked but still bright and fresh. This not only adds a pop of colour but also makes the porridge more nutritious.

Your delicious and spicy yam porridge is ready!

Serve it hot, and enjoy the rich flavours with family or friends. It can be eaten on its own, or paired with any protein like fried fish or chicken for a more complete meal.