How to layer skincare products like a pro

Anna Ajayi

Layering your skincare doesn’t have to be complicated.

How to layer your skincare products [MedicalNewsToday]
How to layer your skincare products [MedicalNewsToday]

Have you ever wondered if the order in which you apply your skincare products matters? Well, it really does.

Layering your skincare products properly can make a huge difference in how well they work. If you’re using products but not seeing any results, you may be applying them in the wrong order.

Let’s walk through this skincare journey together in an easy, manageable way so you can get the best out of every drop of your products.

Before you even think about serums, toners, or moisturisers, you need to cleanse your skin. Use a gentle cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and makeup.

Start with a clean skin [AdobeStock]
Start with a clean skin [AdobeStock]

Clean skin allows the next steps to penetrate better and work more effectively. Double-cleansing at night (using an oil-based cleanser first and then a water-based one) can help remove stubborn makeup and excess oil.

After cleansing, use a toner or essence. These products balance your skin’s pH and add a first layer of hydration. Pat the toner onto your skin with your hands or apply it with a cotton pad. Don’t skip this step if your skin is dry or sensitive, as it can make everything else you use more effective.

Apply your serums next [iStock]
Apply your serums next [iStock]

Now it’s time for serums. Serums contain high concentrations of active ingredients that target specific concerns like fine lines, dullness, or acne. Always apply thinner, water-based serums first, then move to thicker, oil-based ones. Remember: lightest to heaviest is the rule.

Eye creams are designed to be gentle and tackle issues like puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines. Apply your eye cream after serums and before moisturiser. Use your ring finger to gently tap the product around your eyes. This area is delicate, so a light touch is essential.

Moisturise next [iStock]
Moisturise next [iStock]

Moisturiser is your skin’s protective shield. It locks in all the active ingredients you’ve just layered and keeps your skin hydrated. Even if you have oily skin, don’t skip this step—use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser instead.

If it’s daytime, sunscreen is non-negotiable. It’s your defence against harmful UV rays that cause ageing and skin damage. Choose a broad-spectrum SPF and apply it as the last step of your morning routine. At night, skip the sunscreen and consider adding a nourishing facial oil or overnight mask if needed.

Use your sunscreen in the morning only [Ecco-VerdeIreland]
Use your sunscreen in the morning only [Ecco-VerdeIreland]
  • Wait a bit between layers: Give your products a minute to sink in before moving to the next step.
  • Adjust for your skin type: For dry skin, focus on hydration. For oily or acne-prone skin, keep it light and oil-free.
  • Keep it simple: More products don't always mean better results. Use what your skin truly needs.

Layering your skincare products correctly can be a game-changer. With practice and patience, you’ll master your routine and see your skin transform. Always pay attention to how your skin reacts, and adjust accordingly for that radiant, healthy glow.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

