You Need to Add These Vitamin E Serums to Cart Right Now!

The Amazing Benefits of Vitamin E

First off, Vitamin E is like a shield for your skin. It provides antioxidant protection, helping to defend against free radicals that come from environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution. If you struggle with dry skin, Vitamin E can be your new best friend. It works wonders by locking in moisture, keeping your skin feeling hydrated and soft throughout the day.

And if you’re concerned about aging, regular use of Vitamin E can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a more youthful complexion. Vitamin E also supports your skin’s natural healing process, making it a great option for those dealing with acne scars or other skin concerns. Plus, it can help smooth and soften your skin, leading to a more even tone and texture. Who wouldn’t love that?

Where Does It Fit In My Routine?

Now that you know the benefits, you might be wondering how to fit the Vitamin E serum into your daily routine, but it’s super easy! Start by cleansing your face thoroughly to create a clean slate. If you use toner, apply it next to prep your skin. Then, simply put a few drops of Vitamin E serum on your face and neck. Finish off with your favourite moisturizer, and don’t forget sunscreen during the day to protect your newly nourished skin!

Choosing the Right Vitamin E Serum

When it comes to choosing the right Vitamin E serum, there are a few things to keep in mind. Look for products that contain a high concentration of vitamin E (often labelled as tocopherol) and check for complementary ingredients like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid that can enhance the serum's effectiveness. It’s also essential to make sure the product is suitable for your specific skin type and to opt for reputable brands with positive customer reviews.

If you're ready to try some Vitamin E serums, these should be on your cart list!

Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask

Pulse Nigeria

Price: ₦55,411.57 Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty

This product is a leave-on vitamin E mask that can be used as a serum for intense hydration and brightening. It is Available in K-beauty stores in Lagos and online beauty retailers.

Body Shop Vitamin E Serum-In-Oil

Pulse Nigeria

Price: ₦39,200. Where to Buy: Shop Skin Nucleus

The serum phase, formulated with natural-origin hyaluronic acid, helps to provide intense hydration. The oil phase is enriched with raspberry seed oil, which is known to be a source of vitamin E, and helps to lock in that hydration. Available in Body Shop stores in major Nigerian cities and online.

Inkey List B, C, and E Moisturizer

Allure Beauty Store

Price: ₦20, 500 Where to Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store

If you're looking for a moisturizer that covers all your skincare bases, the Inkey List B, C, and E Moisturizer combines the power of three superstar ingredients—vitamin B (Niacinamide), vitamin C, and vitamin E—making it perfect for hydration, brightening, and protection against stress. This lightweight yet nourishing formula helps even out skin tone, reduces redness, and locks in moisture without feeling heavy.

APLB Retinol Vitamin C Vitamin E Ampoule Serum

Allure Beauty Store

Price: ₦13,500 Where to Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store

What I love about this serum is the combination of both vitamins C and E, which helps to combat ageing signs, enhances radiance, and keeps your skin calm and hydrated.