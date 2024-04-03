How to block your First bank account and ATM card

For First Bank customers in Nigeria, safeguarding your finances is made accessible through several convenient methods. Whether you're dealing with a misplaced ATM card or suspect fraudulent activity on your account, this guide will take you through the steps to block your First Bank account and ATM card, ensuring your peace of mind and financial security.

Immediate actions

The moment you realise your banking details are compromised or your ATM card is missing, time is of the essence. The faster you act, the better you can prevent potential financial losses.

1. Blocking via USSD code

First Bank has streamlined the process of blocking your account or ATM card through a USSD code, which is a quick and efficient method that doesn't require internet access.

Simply dial *894*911# from any mobile phone.

You'll be prompted to enter the phone number linked to your First Bank account to proceed with the block request.

This USSD service is designed for quick response, ensuring that your account and card are immediately secured against unauthorized access.

2. Contact customer service

Another reliable method is to get in touch with First Bank’s customer service directly.

Call the dedicated customer service number at +234 708 062 5000 or +234 1 448 5500, available 24/7.

Alternatively, you can send an email to firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com detailing your situation and requesting account or ATM card blocking.

Social media platforms such as Twitter can also serve as a means to reach out to First Bank’s customer service for assistance.

Ensure you have your account details and personal identification information ready for verification purposes during the call or in your email.

3. Visit your nearest branch

If you prefer handling matters in person or if the situation requires additional banking assistance, visiting a First Bank branch is advisable.

Speak directly with a bank representative about your concerns and request to block your account and/or ATM card.

Remember to bring valid identification with you to the bank, as it will be required for any account-related requests.

4. Blocking your ATM card

In the event that your concern is specifically with your ATM card, First Bank offers targeted solutions to address this.

The USSD code *894*911# is not only for blocking your account but can also be used exclusively for ATM card blocking.

Using the FirstMobile App, First Bank’s mobile banking application, you can navigate to the card management section and select the option to block your ATM card.

5. After blocking your account or ATM card

Following the successful blocking of your account or ATM card, consider your next steps carefully.

For stolen items or suspected fraudulent activities, filing a police report might be necessary, especially when requesting a new ATM card or unblocking your account.

Visit a First Bank branch with your valid ID and any relevant documents (like a police report) to discuss further actions, such as unblocking your account, replacing your ATM card, or enhancing your account's security.

6. Keeping your account secure

Preventative measures are key to financial safety.

Never share personal banking details, such as PINs or passwords, with anyone.

Regularly review your account statements and promptly report any discrepancies.

Consider changing your PINs and passwords periodically and after recovering from any security breach.

Stay informed, stay vigilant, and take advantage of the resources available to keep your account safe.