How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

Anna Ajayi

A vanilla sponge cake is a classic that works well for birthdays and special occasions.

How to bake a vanilla sponge cake [KerelaCookingRecipe]
How to bake a vanilla sponge cake [KerelaCookingRecipe]

Vanilla sponge cakes are simple to make and don’t require any fancy ingredients.

Follow this easy recipe, and you’ll have a fluffy, delicious vanilla sponge cake that everyone will love.

  • 4 large eggs
  • ¾ cup of sugar
  • 1 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • Melted butter
  • A pinch of salt
  • Two 8-inch round cake pans
  • Mixing bowls
  • Hand mixer or stand mixer
  • Sieve
  • Spatula

1. Prepare your oven and cake pans

Prepare your cake pan [YouTube]
Prepare your cake pan [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria
Start by preheating your oven to 350°F (175°C). While the oven heats up, grease your cake pans with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper to make sure the cake doesn’t stick. This simple step makes it easier to remove the cake later.

2. Whisk the eggs and sugar

Whisk the eggs and sugar [TryBaking]
Whisk the eggs and sugar [TryBaking] Pulse Nigeria

In a large mixing bowl, combine the eggs and sugar. Using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the mixture on high speed for about 5-7 minutes. You want the eggs and sugar to turn into a thick, pale, and fluffy mixture. This is what will give your cake that light, airy texture. Don’t rush this step—the more air you beat into the eggs, the fluffier your cake will be.

3. Add vanilla extract

Add vanilla extract [BetterHomes]
Add vanilla extract [BetterHomes] Pulse Nigeria

Once the eggs and sugar have become fluffy, add the vanilla extract. The vanilla will give your cake its sweet, delicious flavour. Gently mix it in using a spatula.

4. Sift the dry ingredients

Sift the dry ingredients [TheFoodUntold]
Sift the dry ingredients [TheFoodUntold] Pulse Nigeria

In a separate bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Sifting is important because it helps break up any lumps and makes the flour light and airy, which will help keep your sponge cake fluffy.

5. Fold in the dry ingredients

Gently fold the sifted flour mixture into the egg and sugar mixture. Use a spatula to carefully fold the flour in, making sure you don’t knock out too much air. This step is key to keeping your cake light. Be gentle and take your time!

6. Add melted butter

Once the flour is fully combined, gently fold in the melted butter. Make sure the butter is cooled before adding it to avoid deflating the batter. Fold it in just until combined.

7. Bake the cake

Bake the cake [TheKitchn]
Bake the cake [TheKitchn] Pulse Nigeria

Pour the batter evenly into the two prepared cake pans. Gently tap the pans on the counter to release any air bubbles. Place the pans in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

8. Cool and serve

Cool the cake and serve [YouTube]
Cool the cake and serve [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Once the cakes are baked, remove them from the oven and let them cool in the pans for 10 minutes. Afterwards, carefully take the cakes out of the pans and let them cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Make sure your eggs are at room temperature. This helps them whip up better and gives you a fluffier cake.
  • Don’t overmix the batter. You want to fold everything in gently to keep as much air as possible in the mixture.

And there you have it—a soft, fluffy vanilla sponge cake that’s perfect for any occasion. You can enjoy it plain, dusted with powdered sugar, or add whipped cream and fresh fruit for a fancier touch. This simple recipe is a great go-to for beginner bakers and cake lovers alike. Happy baking!

ALSO READ: The secret recipe to moist and fluffy chocolate cake!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

