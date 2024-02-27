Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

If you're hitting roadblocks on your path to a 9-5 position, don't lose hope. There are numerous productive steps you can take to build your career and financial stability.

Expand your skillset

In today's job market, versatility is key. Consider taking online courses or attending workshops to learn new skills or improve existing ones. This can make you more attractive to potential employers or open up new job opportunities you hadn't considered before. Websites like Coursera or Udemy offer courses in everything from coding to creative writing.

Consider freelancing

The gig economy is booming, and freelancing can be a flexible and rewarding option. Whether it's writing, graphic design, web development, or digital marketing, there are freelancing opportunities across various fields.

Platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr can help you get started. Freelancing allows you to work on your own terms and build a portfolio of work that can lead to more opportunities.

Explore internships or volunteer work

If you're early in your career, internships or volunteer positions can provide valuable experience and help you network in your desired field. While not all internships are paid, they can lead to job offers or connections that are beneficial in the long run. Volunteering, especially in roles related to your career goals, can also enhance your resume and show potential employers your initiative and dedication.

Start your own business

If you have a business idea or a passion project, consider turning it into a full-time pursuit. Starting your own business can be risky and requires a lot of hard work, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. Research your market, create a business plan, and consider seeking advice from business development centres or mentors.

Look for remote work

The demand for remote work has increased significantly, offering flexibility and opportunities without geographic constraints. Remote positions can be found in various fields, including customer service, administration, writing, and tech. Websites like We Work Remotely and Remote.co specialise in remote job listings.

Network and stay positive

Networking can open doors to opportunities that aren't advertised publicly. Attend industry meetups, conferences, or webinars. Connect with professionals in your field on LinkedIn and let friends and family know you're looking for work. Sometimes, a job lead can come from the most unexpected places.

Reevaluate your career goals

If you're consistently facing obstacles in finding a 9-5 job in your current field, it might be time to consider if your career goals align with the market demand. Reflect on your skills and interests to see if there's a different path that might be more fulfilling and viable.