ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Anna Ajayi

Each method has its own set of benefits, and knowing that can help you customise your fitness journey to suit your needs.

Gym or Yoga? Which is more effective? [HarpersBazaar]
Gym or Yoga? Which is more effective? [HarpersBazaar]

Recommended articles

Let's begin by defining the two terms. Yoga, originating from ancient India over 5,000 years ago, is a practice that involves physical postures, breath control, meditation, and ethical principles. The word 'yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj,' meaning to yoke or unite, aiming for the connection between the body, mind, and spirit.

Yoga is an age-old Indian practice [Yoga]
Yoga is an age-old Indian practice [Yoga] Pulse Nigeria

Yoga has a myriad of postures (asanas), ranging from gentle stretches to more challenging poses. Its benefits extend beyond the physical, as it promotes mental clarity, stress reduction, and emotional well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Increased flexibility and strength: Asanas stretch and tone muscles, improving range of motion and building lean muscle mass.

Improved cardiovascular health: Dynamic yoga styles elevate heart rate, strengthening the cardiovascular system.

Stress reduction and mindfulness: Yoga's focus on breath and meditation techniques calms the mind and reduces stress.

Weight management: While not solely focused on calorie burning, yoga can contribute to weight loss by boosting metabolism, building muscle, and aiding mindful eating.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, gym workouts are a more conventional approach to fitness, providing a structured environment packed with equipment specifically designed to target different muscle groups.

Gym workouts have their benefits [Puregym]
Gym workouts have their benefits [Puregym] Pulse Nigeria

It typically involves a range of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and resistance workouts, and physical fitness.

Gym workouts focus on:

Cardiovascular exercise: Running, cycling, or swimming to elevate heart rate, burn calories and improve endurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strength training: Lifting weights builds muscle mass, which increases metabolism and boosts calorie burning even at rest.

Improved bone density: Weight-bearing exercises, like squats and lunges, strengthen bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Higher calorie burn: Intense cardio sessions significantly increase calorie expenditure compared to most yoga styles.

Targeted muscle building: Specific exercises isolate and strengthen desired muscle groups, optimising body composition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Structured routines: Gym programs and trainers that can provide guidance and accountability.

The truth is, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Both gym and yoga are great for weight loss, but the "best" choice depends on your preferences, fitness level, and goals. Yoga may be particularly appealing if you're going for a mind-body connection, stress relief, and fitness.

On the other hand, if you prefer a dynamic, goal-oriented environment and are looking for a challenge, the gym may be the ideal setting for you.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of your weight loss journey depends on your consistency in your chosen routine. All you need do is, find a balance that aligns with your lifestyle, keeping in mind that the most successful fitness journey is one that is sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yoga or gym? [Quora]
Yoga or gym? [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

So, whether you choose yoga or the gym, both are great for your weight loss journey.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Ladies, here's why you can get pregnant even after using the morning-after pill

Ladies, here's why you can get pregnant even after using the morning-after pill

Happy New Year: Here’s how 9 countries around the world marked the start of 2024

Happy New Year: Here’s how 9 countries around the world marked the start of 2024

It's scissors season — you must cut these 7 people from your life in 2024

It's scissors season — you must cut these 7 people from your life in 2024

New Year, New You: A guide to achieving realistic resolutions

New Year, New You: A guide to achieving realistic resolutions

Here are 7 simple ways to stand on business in 2024

Here are 7 simple ways to stand on business in 2024

Happy new year — these are the first 7 things you must do in 2024

Happy new year — these are the first 7 things you must do in 2024

5 activities that can boost your mood when you wake up sad

5 activities that can boost your mood when you wake up sad

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

4 invaluable lessons to carry forward from 2023

4 invaluable lessons to carry forward from 2023

The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don't want the corset in 2024

The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don't want the corset in 2024

Goodbye, 2023: Letting go of what no longer serves you

Goodbye, 2023: Letting go of what no longer serves you

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to spend Boxing Day in Nigeria [Punch]

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

Hairstyles that trended in 2023 and will likely stay in trend in 2024

Pulse picks: Hairstyles that trended in 2023 and will likely stay in trend in 2024

How to retain your man's respect [Image: Gustavo Fring]

Ladies, if you want your man to respect you, don’t do these 3 things

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together