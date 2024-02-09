ADVERTISEMENT
Guys, here’s how to make your voice deeper and sexier

Anna Ajayi

A deep, husky voice is often associated with confidence and attractiveness.

How to get a deep and sexy voice [Pinterest]
How to get a deep and sexy voice [Pinterest]

If you're looking to lower the pitch of your voice, whether for personal satisfaction or to enhance your vocal presence, there are practical steps you can take.

Here's a guide to help you develop a deeper, more resonant voice.

Before you start, it's essential to understand that your voice is produced by the vibration of your vocal cords, which are muscles within your larynx. The size and tension of these cords determine the pitch of your voice. Lower pitches come from relaxed, thicker vocal cords, while higher pitches come from tighter, thinner cords.

Deep breathing exercises can help you relax your vocal cords and produce a deeper voice. Practice breathing deeply from your diaphragm (the muscle just below your ribcage) rather than your chest. This technique not only supports voice depth but also improves voice control.

  • Exercise: Sit or stand with your back straight, inhale slowly through your nose, and feel your stomach expand. Exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat several times daily to become accustomed to diaphragmatic breathing.

Just like any other muscle, your vocal cords need a warm-up to function at their best. Start with humming at a low pitch and gradually lower the pitch as far as you comfortably can. This exercise helps relax the vocal cords and deepen the voice over time.

  • Exercise: Hum a song you know well, starting at your natural voice pitch and gradually moving to lower pitches.

Specific vocal exercises can strengthen your vocal cords and increase their flexibility, allowing you to reach lower pitches more easily.

  • Exercise: Try the "sigh" exercise. Starting at your highest comfortable pitch, sigh and let your voice slide down to the lowest pitch you can comfortably reach. Repeat several times daily.
Rushing through your words can tighten your vocal cords, raising the pitch of your voice. Focus on speaking slowly and clearly. Additionally, projecting your voice from your chest rather than your throat can help deepen its pitch.

  • Tip: Imagine your voice coming from your chest or even your stomach. This mental image can help you use your diaphragm more effectively for speaking.

Hydration is key to a healthy voice. Dry vocal cords are less flexible and can lead to a higher-pitched voice. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. Additionally, maintain overall health with a balanced diet and regular exercise to support your vocal health.

Overuse can strain your vocal cords and lead to a higher pitch. Ensure you're giving your voice plenty of rest, especially if you use it extensively throughout the day.

If you're serious about deepening your voice, consider working with a vocal coach. They can provide personalised exercises and feedback to help you achieve your goals safely and effectively.

Anna Ajayi

