The fashion event which showcased several designers from Africa and other parts of the world had several memorable highlights.

The fashion event held its first event at the GTCentre, Oniru Estate Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 9. Some of the best that came out of Africa showcased their creative designs on the runway of the fashion event. The event commenced with different masterclass session, ranging from standing out in the fashion industry to branding.

The runway show added a cap to the day 1 event and we were thrilled. The designers that showcased their SS20 collections were Threeasfour, Odio Mimonet, Mantsho, Haus of Stone, Style Temple, Nkwo, Tzar Studios, Thula Sindi, Lezanne Viviers.

Several designs stood out and the audience had a great time. Here are some of the looks we spotted on the runway.