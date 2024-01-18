Genital pimples: What causes these skin issues and how to treat them
It's completely normal to have questions about our bodies, especially when something unexpected pops up.
Genital pimples are common in both men and women and are usually harmless. Understanding their causes and how to treat them can provide much-needed clarity.
What causes genital pimples?
Genital pimples can appear for various reasons, and they are not necessarily a sign of a serious health condition. Some common causes include:
- Blocked hair follicles: Just like pimples on other parts of your body, genital pimples can result from blocked hair follicles. This can happen due to friction from clothing, sweat, or even shaving.
- Folliculitis: This is an inflammation of hair follicles and can cause small, red bumps resembling pimples. Poor hygiene, tight clothing, or exposure to bacteria can contribute to folliculitis.
- Hormonal changes: Fluctuations in hormones experienced during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, can cause genital pimples.
- Ingrown hairs: If you shave or wax your genital area, ingrown hairs can develop, causing pimple-like bumps.
These occur when hairs curl back into the skin instead of growing outward.
How to treat
- Good hygiene: Keeping the genital area clean is a necessity. Use a mild, fragrance-free soap and avoid harsh chemicals that may irritate the skin.
- Wear loose-fitting clothing: Let your coochie breathe. Go for breathable fabrics like cotton to reduce friction. Tight clothing would only worsen the issue.
- Resist the urge to squeeze or pick: Even though it might feel like a good idea, try not to scratch or pop the bumps, as this can lead to infection and scarring. Let the pimples heal naturally.
- Use warm water: Using a warm, damp cloth to massage the affected area can help soothe irritation and help you feel better.
- Over-the-counter creams: Non-prescription creams containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help reduce inflammation and prevent further breakouts.
- Be patient: Genital pimples usually clear up on their own within a few days or weeks.
Genital pimples are harmless and can be managed at home, but there are instances where medical help may be necessary.
Talk to a doctor if:
- The pimples persist or worsen over time.
- You experience pain, itching, or burning.
- Pimples have unusual discharge or sores.
- You notice any changes in the appearance of the bumps.
