For Women: 30 things to do before you turn 30

For many women, this age is surrounded by expectations (both personal and societal) of achieving career goals, building financial independence, and creating meaningful relationships.

But beyond societal norms, your twenties are a prime time for self-discovery and setting the foundation for a fulfilling life. Instead of rushing to "have it all figured out," think of these years as an opportunity to grow, challenge yourself, and try new things that will enrich your life far beyond the big 30.

Here are practical things you can focus on to make the most of your twenties:

1. Travel solo

Discover new places and cultures by planning a solo trip. Exploring a new place on your own can build confidence and foster self-discovery.

2. Master a traditional dish

Perfect a classic Nigerian recipe, like jollof rice or egusi soup. It’s a great way to connect with your heritage and impress friends and family.

3. Learn a new language

Whether it’s Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, or an international language like French, learning a new language can open doors to new experiences and friendships.

4. Build a skincare routine

Developing a routine suited to your skin type can boost confidence and improve long-term skin health.

5. Invest in a good savings plan

Financial independence is empowering, and having a savings cushion provides a sense of security for the future.

6. Confront a major fear

Whether it’s public speaking or heights, facing a fear head-on can help you grow and feel a renewed sense of freedom.

7. Read books by Nigerian authors

Authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Buchi Emecheta offer insightful perspectives on Nigerian culture, identity, and womanhood.

8. Establish a self-care routine

Taking time for regular self-care can recharge your energy and improve your mental and emotional health.

9. Pursue a passion project

Use your skills to start a blog, create art, or even launch a small business. Doing something just for you can be incredibly rewarding.

10. Find a fitness routine you love

Staying active doesn’t mean gym routines only. Find a fun activity like dancing, swimming, or yoga to keep you moving and healthy.

11. network and build professional relationships

Building connections within your industry can open doors and introduce you to mentors and collaborators.

12. Visit an African country

Travel somewhere on the continent to gain a broader perspective on African culture and history, like Ghana, Kenya, or South Africa.

13. Save for a major purchase

Set a goal to save for something meaningful, like a laptop, car, or even an apartment deposit. Achieving this goal can be a huge confidence boost.

14. Volunteer for a cause

Contribute your time to a local cause that matters to you, whether it’s education, healthcare, or environmental preservation.

15. Explore new music genres

Broaden your musical tastes by exploring other genres different from your favorites. Music has a powerful way of shaping your outlook and mood.

16. Practice assertive communication

Learning to express yourself confidently and assertively can improve relationships and self-esteem.

17. Create a vision board

Visualise your dreams and goals by crafting a vision board. This can help you stay focused and motivated.

18. Get comfortable with public speaking

Being able to speak confidently in front of others can be beneficial both in your career and personal life.

19. Develop a personal brand

Cultivate a unique style and voice that reflects who you are, especially online. This can be helpful in both your career and personal growth.

20. Take a financial literacy course

Learning about budgeting, investments, and other financial skills can help you take control of your future.

21. Learn how to invest

Build a basic understanding of stocks, real estate, or other forms of investment to grow your wealth over time.

22. Set boundaries

Setting boundaries with family, friends, and coworkers is crucial for maintaining mental health and well-being.

23. Attend live events

Whether it’s a music concert, a literary festival, or a food fair, live events are a great way to unwind and meet new people.

24. Prioritise mental health

Don’t shy away from seeking help or practicing mindfulness techniques. A healthy mind is foundational to a fulfilled life.

25. Try a digital detox

Take a break from social media for a weekend or more. This can refresh your mind and help you reconnect with the world around you.

26. Research Family History

Understanding your roots and knowing your family’s journey can provide perspective and deepen connections with relatives.

27. Create a list of personal values

Define what matters most to you, whether it’s kindness, integrity, or self-respect. This can serve as a guide in decision-making.

28. Contribute to our community

Even small acts of kindness, like supporting local businesses, can make a difference in the lives of others.

29. Reflect on failures and lessons learned

Embrace your past mistakes and think about the lessons they taught you. This can help you move forward with resilience.

30. Practice gratitude daily

Make it a habit to acknowledge and appreciate the good things in life. Gratitude can lead to greater happiness and fulfilment.