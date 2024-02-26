ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Foods and drinks that contribute to bad morning breath

Anna Ajayi

Waking up with bad breath can start your day on a sour note.

Coffee contributes to bad breath [Openroadcoffee]
Coffee contributes to bad breath [Openroadcoffee]

It's not necessary to completely cut out these foods and drinks from your diet, but being mindful of their consumption can help reduce bad breath.

Recommended articles

While poor oral hygiene is a primary contributor to this unwelcome guest, the role of certain foods and drinks consumed the day before cannot be overstated. Understanding which dietary choices worsen morning breath is key to combating it. Here are some foods and drinks that contribute to bad morning breath and why they have this effect.

Garlic and onions are rich in volatile sulfur compounds that, when ingested, can enter the bloodstream and be expelled through the lungs, affecting breath quality. These compounds are also left to mingle in the mouth, where they can contribute to the bacterial feast that produces foul-smelling gases. The result? Bad breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both coffee and alcohol have a drying effect on the mouth. Saliva cleanses the mouth and removes particles that can cause bad odours. A reduction in saliva production, known as dry mouth, creates an environment where bacteria can thrive, leading to morning breath. Furthermore, the acidity of coffee can contribute to the multiplication of odor-causing bacteria.

Dairy products, while an excellent source of calcium, can also contribute to bad breath. The amino acids in milk and cheese can react with bacteria in the mouth, producing unpleasant sulfur compounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acidic foods and beverages, such as citrus fruits and tomatoes, can contribute to bad morning breath by creating an acidic environment in the mouth. This environment is conducive to the growth of bacteria that produce volatile sulfur compounds.

Sugary foods and drinks provide a feast for the bacteria in your mouth. As bacteria metabolise sugar, they release acids and gases that contribute to bad breath. High sugar consumption can also lead to tooth decay and gum disease, both of which are associated with halitosis. Reducing sugar intake can help mitigate these effects and improve breath quality.

High-protein foods can be harder for some people to digest, leading to the release of sulfurous gases during digestion. These gases can affect breath odour as they are expelled from the body. Additionally, the breakdown of protein in the mouth can feed bacteria, producing foul-smelling byproducts and contributing to morning breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy foods, while delicious, can contribute to bad breath in a couple of ways. First, they contain garlic and onions, which we've already identified as culprits. Second, spicy foods can trigger acid reflux, especially when consumed in large quantities or close to bedtime. Acid reflux can bring stomach acids into the mouth, leading to a sour taste and bad breath in the morning.

Note that if bad breath persists despite these changes, it may be a sign of a more serious underlying condition, and consulting with a dental professional is advised.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 unexpected changes your body can experience after pregnancy

5 unexpected changes your body can experience after pregnancy

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

Igbo Delicacy: How to make Ofe Akwu

Igbo Delicacy: How to make Ofe Akwu

Foods and drinks that contribute to bad morning breath

Foods and drinks that contribute to bad morning breath

7 reasons people choose not to have kids

7 reasons people choose not to have kids

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Ghana NSPPD conference attracts 60,000 thousands for divine encounters

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Ghana NSPPD conference attracts 60,000 thousands for divine encounters

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Signs of candidiasis in the mouth

Signs of candidiasis in the mouth

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Picking your nose is a gross activity on it's own [NigerianEnt]

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here's why

5 signs it won't lead anywhere[Wallshaven]

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship

Flowers and what they represent [FloraQueen]

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers