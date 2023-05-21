The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa's biggest movie stars

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa's biggest movie stars.
Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars.

From May 18th to 20th, Zagg Energy+Malt infused the event with energy and excitement, elevating the star-studded occasion showcasing the best of African stories and honouring remarkable achievements in the film and television industry.

Here are the Zagg moments from the 3-Day lineup!

Opening Night

Setting the stage for a weekend brimming with unending glamour, the Opening Night and Cultural Day of AMVCA 9 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in VI left everyone awestruck.

The captivating red carpet welcomed a diverse array of stylish and renowned guests into an electrifying atmosphere, creating a truly mesmerizing experience that splendidly celebrated the rich culture within the continent, and Zagg brought the energy from refreshing all present with the needed energy to the Zagg experience curated for the guests. It was truly a remarkable way to get the AMVCAs on the road.

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa's biggest movie stars.
Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars. Pulse Nigeria

Digital content creators' Day

Zagg celebrated online social content creators' talent and hard work at the Digital content creators' Day of the AMVCAs.

Guests got the opportunity to learn from the trailblazers in the content creation industry while getting familiar with the right kind of energy that Zagg Energy+Malt is known for.

Fashion Runway/Nominee Gala

All fashion enthusiasts and lovers gathered at Jewel Aieda for the fashion runway/nominee gala night. Zagg Energy+Malt pulled all the stops with a spectacular collection showcase that got everyone glued to their seats and eyes on the runway.

In addition, a thrilling energetic performance by musician, Buju, accompanying the models displaying the grit and glamour collection got everyone immersed in the artistic display of brilliance. Zagg Energy+Malt also gave away one million naira to FUNMIBI of FBI fashion and styling, who won the contest with her innovative design.

Award Night

Zagg Energy+Malt demonstrated its unwavering commitment to AMVCA 9 by sponsoring several prestigious categories. Notably, Zagg sponsored the Best Online Social Content Creator award, won by Elozonam and Kie Kie, acknowledging the influential role of content creators in shaping contemporary media consumption.

Additionally, the brand proudly presented the Trailblazer Award to Angel Onyi Unigwe, recognizing them as exceptional individuals who have broken barriers and paved the way for others.

Zagg also sponsored the Best Dressed Male award, won by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, paying tribute to the exceptional style and elegance exhibited by male celebrities at the event. Furthermore, the brand honoured the Best Costume Design category, won by Deola Art Alade appreciating the meticulous artistry and creativity behind the captivating costumes that brought characters to life on the silver screen.

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars.
Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars. Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the success of Zagg's involvement in the AMVCA, Olaolu Babalola, Portfolio Manager at Beyond Beer, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to have been one of the sponsors of the 9th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), partnering with the African film and television industry to celebrate excellence and creativity.

"As a brand committed to energizing individuals and empowering them to pursue their passions, it was imperative for us to align ourselves with a platform designed to inspire and uplift aspiring and established artists, encouraging them to push boundaries and follow their dreams."

From the Opening night to the Awards show, Zagg's participation injected excitement, glamour, and energy into each event. The brand's association with AMVCA 9 and its steadfast commitment to supporting the African film and television industry reaffirmed its mission to empower individuals to pursue their passions while enjoying a connected lifestyle.

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars

