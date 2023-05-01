Why The Singleton is the perfect drink for casual moments with friends

The experience tagged The Singleton Tribe, was the link up we never knew we needed, as chefs and restauranteurs at some of our favourite spots reclined at the dinner table for a change, to enjoy an evening of great food and shared experiences with friends. The tribe mingled and bonded over games, easy conversations and flavourful meals prepared by one of their own, Chef Fregz, whilst sipping on delicious servings of The Singleton.

Speaking on maiden edition of The Singleton Tribe, the brand team remarked, “The Singleton is big on celebrating deliciousness and the occasions that make such moments. We are elated to launch this experience with a tribe of chefs and tastemakers who sit at the heart of every good time we that share and every moment of deliciousness we celebrate. With a mix of The Singleton, great food and the best vibes, The Singleton Tribe is the perfect occasion to savour good times with friends.”

The Singleton, once again, establishes itself as the perfect drink accompaniment for unpretentious and casual occasions. Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram for more on The Singleton Tribe!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

18+ Drink Responsibly.

---

ADVERTISEMENT