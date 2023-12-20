Why does Father Christmas wear red and white?

ADVERTISEMENT
It's a story woven from history, poetry, art, and even a dash of marketing magic.

Santa Claus, aka Father Christmas, is a big feature of Christmas all over the world [People]
His image adorns everything from mugs to movies, and his belly jiggles like bowlful of jelly to the tune of countless carols. But have you ever wondered why Santa dons such a distinctive colour scheme?

The answer, like a good Christmas cookie, has layers. Let's peel them back and see what we find.

Our tale begins with Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop known for his generosity. While there's no concrete evidence, some believe his red robes, a symbol of his authority, may have influenced Santa's attire.

Fast forward to 1823, when Clement Clarke Moore penned the immortal poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas. In it, the mysterious visitor wears "a suit of the finest cut, of velvet crimson." This vivid description is considered a major force in solidifying the red association with Santa.

Before the 19th century, Santa's clothing wasn't always red. Depictions ranged from blue and green to even black and white! But then came along illustrator Thomas Nast.

In the late 1800s, Nast's Santa illustrations for Harper's Weekly revolutionised the character's look. He gave Santa a jolly belly, a twinkle in his eye, and, most importantly, a bright red suit with white fur trim. These iconic images helped shape the modern Santa we know and love.

Red and white are distinctive Christmas colours [Business Insider]
The tradition of hanging stockings on the fireplace can be traced back to a story of a widowed man who was worried he could not provide for his three daughters, according to Smithsonian Magazine. St. Nicholas heard about the family's hardships and filled the daughters' stockings, which were drying by the fire, with gold coins. The popularity of the tradition, however, can be attributed to Clement Clarke Moore's poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas" from 1823.A line from the classic poem reads, "[St. Nick] fill'd all the stockings; then turn'd with a jerk,/And laying his finger aside of his nose/And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose."From then on, it was a common practice for children to hang their stockings by the fire on Christmas Eve in the hopes that Santa Claus would fill them with presents.

But perhaps the most well-known reason for Santa's red and white? Coca-Cola. In the 1930s, the beverage giant commissioned artist Haddon Sundblom to create a Santa for their advertising campaign. Sundblom, heavily influenced by Nast's work, further cemented the red and white suit as Santa's official uniform.

But red and white aren't just festive choices. They hold symbolic meaning too. Red is associated with joy, warmth, and generosity – perfect for Santa's giving spirit. White represents purity, innocence, and the winter snow, adding to the magic of Christmas.

So, the next time you see Santa in his red and white suit, remember it's a story woven from history, poetry, art, and even a dash of marketing magic. It's a reminder that Christmas is a time for giving, joy, and, of course, a little bit of wonder.

Did you know that in some parts of the world, Santa wears different colours? In Brazil, he might be dressed in green and yellow, while in the Netherlands, he opts for a bishop's purple robe! No matter the hue, though, Santa's message of love and cheer remains the same.

So, this Christmas, as you raise a glass of milk and cookies to Santa, take a moment to appreciate the fascinating story behind his iconic red and white suit. It's a tale that reminds us that the magic of Christmas comes in all shapes, sizes, and colours.

*

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

