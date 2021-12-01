RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Where does Lagos rank on list of most livable cities in the world?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Damascus in Syria is the least livable city in the world, but Lagos is not far behind.

Auckland is the most livable city in the world [NewZealand]
Auckland is the most livable city in the world [NewZealand]

The Economic Intelligence Unit carried out research on 140 cities to find out the world’s most livable and least livable cities.

Recommended articles

The Economist Intelligence Unit measured the livability index based on political stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Each factor in a city was rated as either acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable, or intolerable.

A rating was given based on the assessment of expert analysts and in-city contributors.

Auckland, New Zealand, ranked number one, is the most livable city in the world according to the Economic Intelligence Unit, perhaps because of its fast response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Osaka, Japan is the second most livable city followed, in order, by Adelaide, Australia; Wellington, New Zealand; Tokyo, Japan; Perth, Australia; Zurich, Switzerland; Geneva, Switzerland; Melbourne, Australia; and Brisbane, Australia.

The least livable city in the world is Damascus, Syria, followed by the Nigerian city of Lagos, ranked second from bottom of the list of 140 countries.

Other countries in the bottom 10 are Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Algiers, Algeria; Tripoli, Libya; Karachi, Pakistan; Harare, Zimbabwe; Douala, Cameroon; and Caracas, Venezuela.

Most of these cities ended bottom of the list due of civil unrest and military conflicts, and their handling of the COVID-19 virus.

The quality of road network, public transport, and housing also affected their ratings.

It is no surprise that Lagos is part of the least livable cities in the world with traffic, high crime rate, high cost of housing, poor drainages, environmental pollution, and a host of infrastructural challenges.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Where does Lagos rank on list of most livable cities in the world?

Where does Lagos rank on list of most livable cities in the world?

Signs of depression you should never ignore

Signs of depression you should never ignore

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

Why I’m no longer talking to slim people about body positivity

Why I’m no longer talking to slim people about body positivity

5 ways to know if someone really loves you

5 ways to know if someone really loves you

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

Soursop leaves supply health benefits you probably never thought of

Soursop leaves supply health benefits you probably never thought of

How to prepare the perfect Semovita without lumps

How to prepare the perfect Semovita without lumps

5 reasons why some women have facial and body hair

5 reasons why some women have facial and body hair

Trending

Inside the beautiful palaces of the most influential kings in Nigeria

The palace of the Zaria Emirate [Connect Nigeria]