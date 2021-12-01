Where does Lagos rank on list of most livable cities in the world?

The Economist Intelligence Unit measured the livability index based on political stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Each factor in a city was rated as either acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable, or intolerable.

A rating was given based on the assessment of expert analysts and in-city contributors.

Auckland, New Zealand, ranked number one, is the most livable city in the world according to the Economic Intelligence Unit, perhaps because of its fast response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Osaka, Japan is the second most livable city followed, in order, by Adelaide, Australia; Wellington, New Zealand; Tokyo, Japan; Perth, Australia; Zurich, Switzerland; Geneva, Switzerland; Melbourne, Australia; and Brisbane, Australia.

The least livable city in the world is Damascus, Syria, followed by the Nigerian city of Lagos, ranked second from bottom of the list of 140 countries.

Other countries in the bottom 10 are Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Algiers, Algeria; Tripoli, Libya; Karachi, Pakistan; Harare, Zimbabwe; Douala, Cameroon; and Caracas, Venezuela.

Most of these cities ended bottom of the list due of civil unrest and military conflicts, and their handling of the COVID-19 virus.

The quality of road network, public transport, and housing also affected their ratings.