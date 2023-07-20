ADVERTISEMENT
UBA offers customers #FunSummer treat with exclusive benefits, discounts

Tagged, the #FunSummer campaign, customers are set to enjoy a wide range of privileges and savings between now and the end of August 2023, and this service is open to all customers and non-customers of UBA.

Unveiling the campaign in Lagos, UBA’s Group Head, Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, said the bank, understands the relevance of the summer season to Nigerians who use their cards both home and abroad, online or in-store and has worked towards creating a value-driven campaign on how UBA Card holders can best achieve their desires this season and beyond.

He said, "We are thrilled to introduce our Summer Campaign, providing our esteemed customers with remarkable benefits through the UBA card. With our exclusive discounts on staycations and lifestyle services as well as subscriptions, we aim to enhance our customers' summer experiences and contribute to their personal growth and well-being."

“With the UBA card, customers gain access to an array of exceptional offers. For starters, customers can now enjoy a 5% discount when booking a staycation or availing other lifestyle services through the Aura by Transcorp hotel app,” he noted.

Ayewoh pointed out that UBA recognizes the importance of keeping children engaged and learning during the summer holidays, which is why UBA cardholders will be entitled to enjoy a special 10% discount on uLesson subscriptions, an innovative and interactive online learning platform.

With uLesson, parents can provide their children with fun and educational content, enabling them to expand their knowledge and skills while enjoying their summer break, and so I urge all our customers and non-customers to take advantage of these offers and create lasting memories this summer,” he said.

The summer campaign will also see customers benefit from the use of the UBA Prepaid Cards - the UBA Dollar and Naira Prepaid Card or the Debit card which also comprises of Debit Card for a Naira account, Gold Debit MasterCard, Platinum Debit Mastercard and the Visa Dual Currency Debit Card (DCDC) all of which boast of an array of benefits.

The UBA card is accepted in over 210 countries of the world and is protected with second to none technology to ensure the security of all cardholders. Cardholders are encouraged to share their summer desires on UBA’s social media pages to qualify for amazing prizes.

For useful travel tips and content, customers are encouraged to follow the conversation on the UBA social media pages and campaign page.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

