Today's Google Doodle celebrates Jollof rice

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you checked google today? You'll likely see African's favorite meal, Jollof rice being prepared.

Today's google doodle celebrates Jollof rice
Today's google doodle celebrates Jollof rice

Even though World Jollof Day is on August 22, Google is celebrating jollof rice today. Google writes, “jollof rice, a quintessential West African dish simmered in reduced tomatoes, onions, peppers and regional spices."

Jollof rice is beloved by Africans
Jollof rice is beloved by Africans

Nigeria-based guest artist, Haneefah Adam made the beautiful live-action doodle of jollof rice, we love how when it ends you see the different side dishes like plantain and chicken you can eat jollof rice with. Senegalese jazz musician, Herve Samb also created the soundtrack.

Describing the doodle, Google writes that, “on this day each year, rice farmers plant and reap a bountiful harvest, and cooks across West Africa prepare to make fresh Jollof. Also known as benachin and thieboudienne'

They also elucidated the origin of jollof rice. It is believed to have first been prepared by the Wolof tribe in the 14th century. “The Wolof Empire, ruling parts of modern-day Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania made Jollof rice popular.”

“Each country has added its spin to the recipe and West Africans engage in humorous banter over who makes the best Jollof. These friendly rivalries, known as the “Jollof Wars,” have become an African cultural phenomenon.” Google writes.

The most competitive countries are Nigerians and Ghanaians. Google elucidates the difference. “Nigerians use long-grain rice that absorbs more spices, while Ghanaians use basmati rice with a more aromatic flavour.”

It's amazing to see Jollof rice being celebrated.

Temi Iwalaiye

