ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 times Nigerians witnessed an eclipse in the 21st century

Temi Iwalaiye

Has Nigeria experienced eclipses in recent years?

The times Nigerians have experienced an eclipse?
The times Nigerians have experienced an eclipse?

Eclipses are supposedly canonical events that don’t happen often, but they have happened at least three times in Nigeria recently.

Recommended articles

Before we talk about the times Nigeria has experienced eclipses, let’s just look at what an eclipse is.

An eclipse is an astronomical event where one celestial body moves into the shadow of another. The most common type is a solar eclipse, where the moon casts its shadow on Earth, blocking the sun's light. Less common but still observable are lunar eclipses, where the Earth casts its shadow on the moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

These eclipses can be seen from anywhere on Earth where the moon is above the horizon. The moon may turn dark or red during a lunar eclipse.

  1. On March 29, 2006, a total solar eclipse was experienced in eight states in Nigeria, including Ibadan, Abuja, Minna, Lagos, Kaduna, Abeokuta, and Katsina. It was very brief, it lasted for not more than three minutes.
  2. On November 3, 2013, a partial eclipse was visible in some cities in Nigeria in the north, central, and South west. Cities like Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Lagos experienced this partial eclipse.
  3. On July 27, 2018, a lunar eclipse occurred in Nigeria. According to the National Space Research and Development Agency, the lunar eclipse in Nigeria began at 6:44 p.m. as a partial eclipse and progressed to a total eclipse at 7:30 p.m. It was only fully visible in Lagos.
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most airplanes are painted white [Britannica]

3 reasons most airplanes are painted white

Jumoke Dada vs Damilola Emmanuel: Who won 'Owanbe' cooking challenge of CWG?

Jumoke Dada, Damilola Emmanuel compete on Cooking With GameChangers

Are instant noodles healthy? [salepeaket]

5 reasons noodles are dangerous and unhealthy

Pelumi Nubi gets a car from Jide Sanwo-Olu [Instagram]

Sanwo-Olu gifts Pelumi Nubi a car, makes her brand ambassador for tourism