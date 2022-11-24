RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

The Berbers also called the Amazigh people, are indigenous people of the Maghreb region of North Africa.

The Desert Berber-camels
The Desert Berber-camels

According to historical records, they are believed to have inhabited this region for at least 10,000BC. The region makes up modern-day countries like Morocco, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia. Berbers can also be found sparsely in Egypt, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and northern Mali.

Recommended articles

They speak the Berber language from the Afroasiatic language family. The source of the name “Berbers” is not certain. Still, many believe it originated from the Romans and was a generic name given to numerous heterogeneous ethnic groups that shared similar traditions, belief systems and culture.

For many centuries the Berbers settled on the coast of North Africa, from Egypt to the Atlantic Ocean. But over time, they began to be gradually displaced by a long parade of invaders, many of whom had a substantial impact on the culture of the Berber people.

A lineup of invaders, from the Phoenicians, Greeks, and Byzantines to the Arabs, French, and Spanish, have all influenced the culture of the Berbers to one degree or the other.

The Berbers then began to expand into the Sahara regions of Africa, displacing many of the older inhabitants and establishing themselves. They were mainly assimilated into the Arab culture and Islamized, particularly after the incursion of the Banu Hilal in the 11th century AD.

Two significant Berber dynasties were well known and are worthy of mention; The Almoravids in the 11th Century and The Almohads in the 12th century.

These were formidable Muslim empires that were well-known and respected at the peak of their existence. The Almoravids were among the notable groups spreading Islam in West Africa.

In present-day North Africa, there is a population of about 70 million Berbers, most of whom can be found in Algeria and Morocco. They are a thriving people, rich with culture and long-standing historical existence.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase

Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase

10 cities around the world named after food

10 cities around the world named after food

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people