RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The best soups from the South-South and South-West Nigeria

Authors:

Steve Dede

These regions have some of the best soups.

Gbegiri and Ewedu {Fabwoman}
Gbegiri and Ewedu {Fabwoman} Pulse Nigeria

Soups are integral to what Nigerians eat.

Recommended articles

Nigeria is mismatch of cultures and ethnic groups. Even within the same state, there are a diversity of people with different languages and cultures so distinct they could be a separate nation-state.

The soup you like would be influenced by where you were born or grew up, and your tribe.

The South-South, South-East have soups that are different from others in the South West.

Here is a list of my best soups made by the South-South and South Eastern people of Nigeria.

People of the South-South seem to have the most soups because of their closeness to water bodies, they use animals found in the sea.

Some soups in the South-South and South-East are.

  • Nsala Soup is one of the most delicious soups around. Also known as Ofe Nsala, it is a common soup made with fish, yam, utazi leaves and other ingredients.
ofe nsala {thepretendchef}
ofe nsala {thepretendchef} Pulse Nigeria
  • Edikaikong Soup tastes like a party is happening in your mouth. It is made from ugwu leaf, water leaf. What differentiates Edikaikong from Efo Eiro is beef, Stockfish, periwinkles, beef, stockfish, ponmo.
Edikaikong {cookbook}
Edikaikong {cookbook} Pulse Nigeria
  • Okazi Soup is a variation of Edikaikong. Usually made by the people of Akwa Ibom. It is made from smoked fish, dry fish, vegetable, Achara, ofo powder, ogiri soup. Mostly local spices. If you have taken okazi soup, then you would know that soups are essential to life.
okazi soup {thepretendchef}
okazi soup {thepretendchef} Pulse Nigeria
  • Banga Soup is one of the most popular and delicious soups from the South-South. It made from palm fruit, dry fish, crayfish.
  • Rivers Native Soup, If you have a taste of this soup and you do not like it then come back to me for a refund. It is made from stockfish ear, periwinkles, palm oil, cocoyam and so on.

The South-West soups are relatively easy to prepare

  • Egusi is on the soup hall of fame in Nigeria prepared by all ethnic groups in Nigeria, it has a special place in the heart of the Yoruba people. Called efo elegusi by the Yorubas. It is made from melon seeds, bitter leaf, ugu leaves, stockfish and so on.
Egusi soup {demand africa}
Egusi soup {demand africa} Pulse Nigeria
  • Ewedu: A Simple soup that tastes better with pepper stew. It made from grounded ewedu leaves, locust beans, water etc.
  • Gbegiri is a nutritious soup made from beans, fish, and crayfish.
Gbegiri {afrolems}
Gbegiri {afrolems} Pulse Nigeria
  • Efo riro is made from green vegetable or spinach. It can be referred to as the Yoruba variation of ndikangkong
Efo riro {globalfoodbook}
Efo riro {globalfoodbook} Pulse Nigeria
  • Gbegiri and Ewedu, ask any Yoruba person nothing tastes better than a mixture of ewedu and gbegiri, taken with amala.
Gbegiri and Ewedu {Fabwoman}
Gbegiri and Ewedu {Fabwoman} Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju, Tems emerge as part of the most-streamed artists in the world on Audiomack

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments